You know by now, surely, that Bend's biggest concert venue, Hayden Homes Amphitheater, will host a whole bunch of shows this summer, covering a whole bunch of different musical styles: Country, pop, jam band, reggae, blues, hip-hop, electronic and more.
On Sunday, it's punk rock's turn as Rise Against, The Used and Senses Fail take the amphitheater stage. Expect a night of fast tempos, chunky guitar riffs and strong, shouted melodies.
Rise Against is from Chicago, and they're one of the catchier punk bands to emerge in recent years, which is no doubt why they've sold millions of albums over their two decades in existence. The story of The Used is pretty similar, except they're from Utah and less pop-punk and more screamo than Rise Against.
See you in the pit, punks!
Rise Against, with The Used and Senses Fail: $40, 6 p.m. Sunday, doors open 5 p.m., Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend, bendconcerts.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
