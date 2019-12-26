Meow Meow is her name. Playing a diva is her game.

Make that a “disgraced” and “deranged” diva, as media outlets have described this Aussie performer whose manner, like her lipstick, strays outside the lines.

“This is just who I am. I’m a heightened person on and off stage. There’s, ridiculously , a great honesty in living in quite a large way. I think we all wear costumes every day, and we just don’t call them costumes,” Meow said. “I think I’m very aware of the ridiculousness of things, as well as the gravity, so I might just involve all of that in the shows.”

The internationally acclaimed comedienne and chanteuse will visit the Tower on Sunday for some pre-New Year’s revelry.

Unlike so much of its family-friendly fare earlier this month, you may want to call a sitter if you’re heading to this particular show, which the Tower notes as having mature content.

Meow is more than just a singer, her show more than just a concert. There’s a three-piece live band and a setlist of classics and originals, sure, but Meow, as even her friends call her, is also known for spontaneity, irreverence and crowd-surfing. And if things seem to go awry, it’s all part of Meow’s cabaret act.

“What I love about the sort of intimate show that I’m doing in Bend … there’s a flexibility in the form, when you have an intimate setting like that,” she said. “There’s really a frisson in these shows that is beyond when I’m doing a play or even a big structured piece with an orchestra, where you don’t have that malleability in the moment. What I love about these intimate things is that there’s a real kind of sense of danger as well as beauty in the music.”

Time Out New York called her recently wrapped holiday run in Brooklyn “a package that also includes physical comedy, social commentary and a brilliantly eclectic polyglot repertoire.” In fact, Meow was still at the venue for that series of shows, the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Harvey Theater, when GO! Magazine caught up with her by phone in the days before Christmas.

“I’m in this gorgeous stairwell at BAM in New York City,” she said. “I just finished my epic theater show here, and I’m feeling a bit tragic and like I might just handcuff myself to the pillars,” she said, referring to her four performances of “A Very Meow Meow Holiday Show.”

“It’s just beautiful, such a beautiful theater. I really quite love it,” she said.

“So that was magnificent, and now I’ve got the ‘CATS’ premiere tonight. I’m nursing a couple of bruises from stage-diving here at BAM, and then I’ll be getting myself all glamorous and ready for Bend.”

If you read that last paragraph quickly, you might have missed the part where she was heading to the premiere of the film “Cats,” in which she appears with the likes of Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba and Taylor Swift in the film version of the musical. (Meow is billed in the “Cats” cast list as Melissa Madden-Gray, her given name.)

At the time of the interview, Christmas still lay ahead, and Meow said she had plans to arrive in Oregon a few days before her shows here.

“I’m going to spend Christmas with beautiful Thomas Lauderdale and Pink Martini, who are my beautiful friends on the West Coast, and the von Trapp family,” she said. “There’s a tradition at Thomas’s. He has a huge Christmas tree in the loft. … So that’s rather lovely.”

Meow and Portland pianist and composer Lauderdale recently teamed up for the album “Hotel Amour,” released in March. Along with Lauderdale’s band, Pink Martini, the record features guests such as Rufus Wainwright and French pianist and composer Michel Legrand, who took part shortly before he died in January.

Meow’s collaborations with Lauderdale and Pink Martini began about 10 years ago, after the director of a festival in Dublin, Ireland called her with an emergency situation.

“It’s a strange story, really” she said. “(He) had a show fall through. I was in Berlin and he called me and said, ‘Can you just come over and just do anything? … I’ve got nothing.’ And he said, ‘It won’t be publicized. There might be no one there.’”

Meow gamely hopped on a plane and did a performance. As predicted, it was a small audience, but it included Kristy Edmunds, founder and then-director of the Portland Institute of Contemporary Art.

“She came backstage and she said, ‘I need to bring you to the West Coast of America. The West Coast needs to experience you,” recalled Meow.

“And then she said, ‘There’s a composer, there’s a pianist in Portland, and I just have this very strong feeling about the two of you. I think you should meet.’ That’s how it happened. She invited me to her (Time-Based Art) festival and set up a meeting of Thomas and I, and of course, I walked into his beautiful studio, which was just filled with thousands of old albums, and we immediately fell in art love.”

Meow invited Lauderdale to perform with her at the Sydney Opera House, and soon they were writing songs together.

“We recorded them really quickly, and we made a little sort of limited edition album. That was 10 years ago,” she said. “Ever since then, he’s played with me for the London Philharmonic, I’ve played with him for Oregon Symphony, and then I’ve guested sporadically with Pink Martini.”

Meow said she feels a special kinship with Pink Martini and Portland. (Alas, she said, Lauderdale will not be on hand Sunday in Bend.)

“My particular tie to, I think, that region — I’ve never been out of Portland there, but I think my sort of magical experience of that has been through the very generous and joyous and eclectic world of Pink Martini, which suits my own aesthetic so well,” she said. “I’ve got an enchanted view of that region and the audiences that I’ve experienced.”

She describes “Hotel Amour” as a “beautiful testimony, really, to years of artistic and passionate friendship,” she said, describing one marathon show with Pink Martini years ago that began as a concert and ended up at Mary’s Club, the oldest strip club in Portland.

“I’ve had all sorts of artistic adventures around there,” Meow said. “I’ve got a lot to experience in Bend.”

Even when told Bend is a little more of an outdoors haven, Meow didn’t miss a beat:

“Well, we all have sequins underneath,” she said.