The Ridgeview High School Performing Arts Department begins the first of eight performances of “Alice in Wonderland” on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Ridgeview auditorium.
This family-friendly production of “Alice in Wonderland” is written by Brainerd Duffield and based on the classic children’s book by Lewis Carroll.
“Alice in Wonderland” is the story of a young girl who falls through a rabbit hole into a strange new world full of characters and creatures whom she encounters along her journey to find a way home.
“Come and see Alice interact with the Caterpillar, the Duchess, Tweedle Dee, Tweedle Dum, Humpty Dumpty and more,” writes Jerry Capson, the theater teacher and director. “Attend the Mad Tea Party with Gaby Nakamura as the Mad Hatter, Grace Von Seggern as the March Hare and Andrea Capson as the Dormouse. Experience the whimsy, wonder and mirth of Wonderland through the eyes of Comet Greathouse as Alice, Nyssa Lowther as the Queen of Hearts, and Luke Smith as the White Rabbit.”
The director, Jerry Capson, has been directing plays at Ridgeview High School for the last seven years and has a degree in theater and Spanish and a masters degree in education.
“This is the first time I’ve ever had a job where I can use all three at the same time,” Capson said.
Many hands and minds came together to make this production possible.
“With a cast of 42 high school and middle school students from across Redmond School District, the stage comes alive with story, music and dance,” Capson said. “It’s a show about dreams, facing fears and overcoming obstacles.”
The vocal music is directed by the high school choir teacher Belinda Sisson and the choreography is by local professional choreographer and dance instructor Michelle Mejaskihere.
“We’re just privileged to be able to work with these fine talents,” Capson said.
“I love it when a play comes together and this is the time when that’s all happening. It’s always a magical time. It gets us ready. All we need now is the audience.”
Evening performances are Feb. 16-18 and 23-25 at 7 p.m. with matinees on Feb. 18 and 25 at 2 p.m. Prices are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $7 for middle and high school students, and $5 for children. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at ridgeviewhs.seatyourself.biz.
“If you want to have fun, experience mirth and whimsy and forget all your problems, then take a trip down to Wonderland and come see Alice,” Capson said. “You won’t regret you did it.”
