Alice In Wonderland

Ridgeview High School Theater Department presents "Alice in Wonderland" the next two weekends.

The Ridgeview High School Performing Arts Department begins the first of eight performances of “Alice in Wonderland” on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Ridgeview auditorium.

This family-friendly production of “Alice in Wonderland” is written by Brainerd Duffield and based on the classic children’s book by Lewis Carroll.

