After going defunct more than 15 years ago, the longtime poetry publication Fireweed: Poetry of Oregon has been revived as a twice-yearly online publication. Submissions are sought for the Summer 2021 issue and will be accepted through Monday.

All topics are welcome, but poets must reside in Oregon in order to submit. Editor Sydney Elliott hopes to hold regional readings in connection with each issue.

For more information, visit fireweedmag.org or email info@fireweedmag.org.

— David Jasper, The Bulletin

