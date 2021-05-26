After going defunct more than 15 years ago, the longtime poetry publication Fireweed: Poetry of Oregon has been revived as a twice-yearly online publication. Submissions are sought for the Summer 2021 issue and will be accepted through Monday.
All topics are welcome, but poets must reside in Oregon in order to submit. Editor Sydney Elliott hopes to hold regional readings in connection with each issue.
For more information, visit fireweedmag.org or email info@fireweedmag.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.