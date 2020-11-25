As promised, here’s part three of GO! Magazine’s local music release roundup. While this year’s Thanksgiving might be a bit unusual (to put it mildly), when it comes to new music in Central Oregon, there’s a lot to be thankful for.
Palo Sopraño, Self-released
Singer-songwriter/guitarist Ryan Pickard, known for his work with Bend indie rock groups Gonzo and Moon Room, returns with his fourth solo release under the name Palo Sopraño. “Candy” was recorded in Los Angeles, where Pickard relocated to with Gonzo a few years back; he returned to Bend last month due to the pandemic.
Taking a more stripped-down approach from previous Palo Sopraño albums, Pickard boils his songwriting down to its essence on “Candy.” Aptly named, the record offers five slabs of catchy surf-pop, with highlights including the melancholy yearning of “405,” the driving bass of “Something Sweet” and “Uh-Uh,” with a wordless hook reminiscent of prime Pixies.
Pickard tackles all guitars, bass, vocals and other sounds here, playing to electronic drum beats. The organic-meets-synthetic presentation works well here, creating a short set of songs that’s both breezy and introspective.
Leo Dolan Self-released
Another Gonzo alumnus, Leo Dolan also returned to Bend for the pandemic armed with new music. “On the Topic of Light” was recorded in Los Angeles with help from bassist/drummer/producer Kyle Delfatti and violinist Phoebe Reed.
While much of the album keeps an intimate, singer-songwriter feel (to be expected from a bedroom recording), it also finds Dolan pushing the boundaries of genre and making quite a racket on a few numbers. Opening track “Light Between the Leaves” splits the difference, starting with chiming electric guitars and ethereal harmonies and evolving into an indie-pop puncher.
Other highlights include the Smiths-esque “That Metallic Taste,” the quietly grooving “Owl Song” and the modern R&B of “Every Drop of Rain.” Songs such as “Everyone I’ve Lied To” and “New Year’s Day” ramp up the energy with pure pop hooks, but maintain Dolan’s melancholy lyrical bent. And on “A Moment to Collect Your Thoughts,” Dolan’s guitar work and voice straddle an imaginary line between country twang and alt-rock defiance.
Jeshua Marshall Self-released
Jeshua Marshall of Larry and His Flask, Guardian of the Underdog and many other groups returns with his third solo single, “Life of a Snake.” Once again recorded with Mad Caddies’ Todd Rosenberg in his Bend studio, FVZZ Recordings, the song also features organ and lead guitar from Guardian of the Underdog’s Seth Acquarolo. The song rides a steady, funky groove similar to mellower Guardian tracks, with Marshall’s typically upfront commentary on display, as he implores listeners: “We all have ghosts we need to get to know.”
StealHead Self-released
This one’s a bit of a throwback. Long-running Bend four-piece StealHead, a fixture at the annual Dirksen Derby and frequent performer at the ultra-secretive Church of Neil, released this two-song single (neither of which are titled “Find Your Head”) last year. Lead vocalist and guitarist Patrick Mayer got some songwriting inspiration from The Eagles’ Don Felder, who pushed Mayer to move away from cover songs and focus on his own material. (Felder’s son, Jesse Felder, lives in Bend, and his other son, Cody Felder, used to play in StealHead, Mayer said.)
“Alive” kicks things off with an easy-going, classic rocker buoyed by swelling organs and Patrick Mayer’s strong vocals. “It’s Not All Over” starts quieter before exploding into another solid rocker and extended jam that gives everyone a chance to shine instrumentally.
Victor Johnson Self-released
Songwriter and guitarist Victor Johnson delivers a musical manifesto of sorts with his latest single, “Lost Storyteller,” another collaboration with Sisters producer/engineer Lino Alessio.
Over a steady acoustic strum and pulsing drums, Johnson croons, “I’m a lost storyteller, I’ve been broken and blue, I’ve been beaten and battered, till my spirit shone through.” It’s fitting, given both the pandemic and Johnson’s past work raising awareness for teen suicide, racism, violence and other societal ills.
Aaron Miller and Andrea Miller Self-released
“Come Away” finds Bend music educator and keyboardist Aaron Miller teaming with his sister, Andrea Miller, the Los Angeles-based jazz musician who has toured the world and been featured on soundtracks for Disney, Warner and Paramount films. The song, a slow-burning, sultry R&B crooner that also features Aaron’s wife, Stephanie Miller, on piano and synthesizer, addresses the current pandemic, disguised as a yearning love song (as it was recorded by Aaron remotely during the first lockdown, this makes sense).
