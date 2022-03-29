This year (and next), as touring (hopefully) returns to pre-pandemic levels, we’re going to get a chance here in Central Oregon to welcome back some bands that used to play here all the time. Take, for example, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, a fun front-porch blues band led by top-shelf guitar picker Reverend Peyton and his wife Breezy on the washboard.
The band’s 2021 album is the aptly named “Dance Songs for Hard Times,” and it delivers 11 tracks of exactly the kind of hard-driving and irresistible electrified blues music you remember from the Reverend and his flock, plus the Reverend himself out front, shout-singing like he’s leading a revival from the pulpit.
Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, with Zach Person: $15, 9 p.m. Friday, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatrepub.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
