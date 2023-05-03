By the spring of 1994, Sub Pop Records in Seattle was known as an incubator of grunge, champion of the underground and keeper of the white-hot Seattle sound. In the previous year, the label had released records by rock bands like Mudhoney, Seaweed, Eric’s Trip and Sebadoh. Soon, it would release Sunny Day Real Estate’s debut full-length, “Diary.”
Wedged in there somewhere, though, was an odd little split single featuring two bands — the Reverend Horton Heat from Dallas, Texas, and Seattle’s own Supersuckers — that mixed punk, rock and twang in a way that was decidedly out of vogue at the time. Clocking in under 10 minutes long and packaged in a slim-line CD jewel case (which was a thing back then, as was the CD), the release featured four tracks: The Reverend Horton Heat playing their muscular ode to being owed, “400 Bucks” and the Supersuckers thrashing through their own speed-punk burner “Caliente,” plus the bands covering each other’s song.
As someone who was obsessed with Nirvana, Pavement, The Muffs and other punk-influenced guitar-rock bands at the time, this modest split single, along with Uncle Tupelo’s 1993 album “Anodyne,” turned out to be my door to an entire world of music that I knew existed — my good friend Jeff was already a big Reverend Horton Heat fan — but had not fully explored. It was one of my early tumbles down the rabbit hole of alt-country, twang-punk, roots-rock (or whatever), a hole I continue to tumble down today.
Somehow, some way, it has been 29 (!) years since Sub Pop released that split, and both the Reverend Horton Heat and the Supersuckers are still writing songs, making records and touring. They are both true road warriors, and their roads will bring them each to Bend this week — separately, but long-connected both in the deep corners of their discographies and also in my mind.
The Reverend Horton Heat, with The Delta Bombers and Dusty 45s: 8 p.m. Thursday, $25, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
The Supersuckers and The Hangmen, with Dr. Green Dreams and Johnny Bourbon: 7 p.m. Wednesday, $20 in advance, $25 at the door, The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend, facebook.com/bend.pyrate.punx
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
