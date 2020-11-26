Frustration is high among restaurant owners being in another shutdown. Some are frustrated that a shutdown was called, others are upset that customers and some owners would not adhere to protocols. And while most are anxious about the future, some are creating opportunities during this new pause.
The pause is set for two weeks, ending Dec. 2. But with the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Central Oregon, it’s likely to extend through the holidays. At a time when restaurants expect tourists and locals to go out and celebrate, some restaurateurs wonder if they’ll be able to keep their doors open.
Amber Amos, owner of Westside Local Cafe in Redmond, boldly opened during the lockdown in May. Soon, she was able to open the tables on the lawn in front of the cafe, taking advantage of the summer weather. Now, she is worried about her business as well as others in Redmond.
“Already lovely restaurants like Becerra’s and Red Martini have buckled. I worry about the others. We survive in Central Oregon as small businesses. Redmond has seen a new restaurant scene. It’s going to turn back into the Redmond of before. If we can’t survive, all you are going to see is a lot of boarded up restaurants. I’d like to believe that we’ll make it.”
Other restaurants express their frustration differently. The voice message at D & D Bar and Grill states, “We are currently closed until further notice by the Governor of Oregon. Have a good day.”
Another restaurant worker expressed her exasperation in a comment on one of my Facebook posts. “I’m sure the data isn’t completely legit, but we could assume that about all reported data. Our restaurants are the ones who continually get punished for cases spreading throughout communities, and there are contradictions on what’s allowed. I can go into Albertsons with 205 people and zero staff making sure rules are followed. As of right now, I’m allowed to go to church with 25 people, but we can’t have 25 people in a restaurant where 4 to 5 staff are policing restrictions.”
Not all owners are subscribing to a gloomy future outlook. Some local restaurants are creating opportunities with new business models.
Redmond restaurant, Vine-n-Tap is giving back to the local community who have kept them in business since their March opening. The locally-sourced eatery is offering 15% off your next purchase through Nov. 29, 2020. The offer can only be redeemed at the online store at vnthub.com using the coupon code “SupportLocal” at checkout.
Over the summer, El Sancho restaurant opened a second location in the former Longboard Louie’s on Galveston. Both restaurants had large patios and did well. I spoke with co-owner Jon Barvels about their plans to weather the shutdown.
Along with their regular takeout and delivery, Barvels said that they are giving Westside customers the breakfast burritos they have been missing since Longboard Louie’s left. The problem was that the kitchen was too small to make breakfasts while preparing for lunch and dinner. They decided to serve breakfast burritos from the El Sancho taco cart that has been sitting idle since there are no events.
It’s open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 to 11 a.m. (or while supplies last). Each of the six kinds of burritos — chorizo, carnitas, beef barbacoa, chicken, mixed veggies and potato and poblano rajas— are wrapped in homemade flour tortillas. The cart closes when they run out of tortillas. The first day they were only open for an hour and a half.
Dave Touvell, owner of Chow, Chow Burger and Cottonwood Cafe, is using the restrictions as a catalyst to make some changes he had been planning for some time.
Starting this Friday, Chow will be offering takeout peasant-style Japanese family dinners. These inexpensive meals will include Karaage fried chicken, yakisoba (stir-fried noodles), miso and more.
The Chow Japanese dinner takeout offering is a distinctly different menu from what customers will get at his upcoming Belly San fish market and sushi restaurant opening soon next to Chow Burger on Columbus.
Cottonwood Cafe, soon to be renamed Chow Sisters, will also have a nightly dinner takeout. It will offer the Chow Burger menu.
Boneyard beer pub was doing well by utilizing large patios with outdoor heaters and fireplaces. With the shutdown, they are promoting their Boneyard branded merchandise to help make up for business lost during this break. Over the summer, general manager John Gilliam, joined the team at Boneyard. He describes the closure to dining-in as a “Hurtle that everyone has to get over. We do have takeout and delivery, but we also have merchandise for sale.”
The merchandise includes everything from Hydroflasks and sunglasses, to growlers, cooler bags, dog collars, leashes, and food bowls. Hats, T-shirts and sweatshirts are available, or you can get socks, aprons, and masks. Boneyard is allowing one person at a time to come into their retail area or you can order with free shipping online at boneyardbeer.com/store.
Katy Clabough, owner of Nancy P’s said that their walk up order and pickup window has been working well. Much of her baked goods and sandwiches are designed to be grab-and-go. She urged people to “Think of your community. Maybe buy gift certificates or buy a pie for a friend.”
Over the months, many more restaurants began offering takeout and delivery to supplement the decreased business due to social distancing. Now that the ordering systems are in place, many restaurants are adding more options to their menus.
Like Blacksmith and Brickhouse, some restaurants will take a break in hopes that this will only be a two-week shutdown. When I asked about his plans for the current shutdown, Bend Izakaya Ronin owner Scott Byers told me “I’m going to take a week off and decompress, then I’ll rethink the takeout options.”
The Lemon Tree owners are going with the flow. It’s not the business model they wanted, but co-owner and chef Betsy McDonald said, “It is what it is. Our business is very personal, and we’ve cultivated a great group (of customers) who are supporting us by ordering takeout.” The two chef/owners are very serious about minimizing exposure and only have two other restaurant employees with them. During this shutdown, they are doing more soups and creative family meals. Specials are announced on the Chow Now website and through Facebook and Instagram posts.
The cheerful disposition of Christina Rojas at Cuban Kitchen was a message of hope. Rojas is optimistic about the situation. While the restaurant kept busy with outdoor seating through the summer, she finds support from her community. Every day the Cuban Kitchen has regular customers get takeout. She is adopting the attitude of “Whatever happens, happens. I’m not the only one that’s in this situation. We are literally all in this together.”
As we head into the holiday season, let’s continue to order takeout. Please help keep our restaurants alive by buying gift cards, merchandise, or sending a great meal or dessert as a holiday present.
