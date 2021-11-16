If you read through a collection of things critics have said about Ari Hoenig’s drumming, a theme quickly emerges.
“Rhythm is a contact sport” for Hoenig, said The New York Times, which also praised his “crisp attack” of the drums. He “likes to get physical” on the kit, wrote Philadelphia Weekly, and he “turns jazz drumming into a thrilling high-wire act,” according to Time Out New York.
“Ari Hoenig is one of the most manically obsessive, spasmodic and musical drummers in jazz,” said Jazz Times. And from All About Jazz: “The worldwide brotherhood of the drums is hereby kicked in the pants!”
There is an intense physicality and a use of force in Hoenig’s playing, in other words. At the same time, he is known far and wide not only as a top-shelf jazz drummer, but also a drummer with the ability and the agility to coax melody from a percussion instrument.
Hoenig, who’ll bring his namesake trio to Bend for a show Thursday night at Open Space Event Studios (see “If you go”), brushes off the focus on how he looks when he plays.
“To be honest with you, I just think it’s easier for people to use their eyes than their ears,” Hoenig said in an interview from his home in Brooklyn, N.Y., where he’s working to clean up a basement flooded by Hurricane Ida. “(The visual elements) are the things that stand out to people, but those aren’t things I’ve planned out. To me, it’s just that music is emotion, and if I’m feeling emotion, it’s going to be expressed through my body.”
Hoenig is originally from Philadelphia, where he was playing in jazz clubs by the age of 14. Since moving to New York, he has played with big names like Joshua Redman, Kenny Werner and Wayne Krantz; released two acclaimed solo drum albums; formed his own trio, quintet and nonet; and co-led a variety of projects with an array of talented collaborators, including Jean Michel Pilc, Gael Horellou, Chris Potter and Dan Weiss.
To all of these projects, he brings his renowned and adventurous rhythmic sensibility. To Bend, he’s bringing the current incarnation of the Ari Hoenig Trio, which came together during the COVID-19 pandemic and includes Gadi Lehavi on piano and Ben Tiberio on bass. Together, the group plays jazz that is as tuneful and entertaining as it is sturdy and bold. Lehavi’s piano playing is spirited and relentlessly melodic, while the rhythms of Tiberio and Hoenig are constantly shapeshifting into interesting and unexpected forms.
“It's a special group,” Hoenig said. “I mean, you know, the dynamics and the hookup is just exactly the way that I like to speak among players. They have everything that I'm looking for.”
The trio has recorded a new album that’s not yet out, and the tour that will bring it to Central Oregon is its first as a band, Hoenig said.
That means attendees will get to see not only a jazz combo in its developing stages, but also one that is figuring out the ins and outs of how to improvise together. And generally speaking, improv is the name of the game for Hoenig, especially in the live setting.
“The way they interpret my music is really the way that I envision it,” he said. “But even more importantly than that, it leaves it open to improvisation and to being able to essentially compose on the spot, which is something that I like to have present in my music.”
Composing on the spot. That sounds like a style of performance that some might describe as a thrilling high-wire act.
Clearly, that’s how Hoenig likes his jazz.
“Cecil Brooks told me to live in the groove,” he said, referencing another esteemed and assertive stickman. “To me, that means to let the groove basically permeate your entire existence, your whole being.”
