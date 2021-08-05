Kids books

Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey

Erin Entrada Kelly

Greenwillow Books

2021

Marisol likes to name things- her bike, her cat, her stuffies, and the tree in her backyard. Peppina is the perfect climbing tree and everyone loves her- everyone but Marisol. Marisol is afraid of falling: trees, stairs, and escalators are all very suspect. Her best friend Jada has no problem climbing anything and when Jada sees a bird’s nest in Peppina, Marisol decides that she too wants to see it but can she overcome her fear? There is no magic wand for Marisol’s fear but her own determination and support of her best friend and family. Newbery Award winner Erin Entrada Kelly has written a lovely, real, and funny beginning chapter book that will charm any reader or listener.

Raymond the Buffalo

Lou Beauchesne

Orca Book Publishers

2021

Gilbert’s favorite book is Raymond the Buffalo and they are inseparable. Raymond is a brown, strong, and hairy fictional buffalo that always faces danger with a song in his heart. One dark day Gilbert discovers dinosaurs and from that day on it is all dinosaurs and no Raymond. The buffalo is bereft without Gilbert and when his Mom accidentally puts Raymond the Buffalo in the library book drop Raymond realizes that he will have to save himself from this carelessness. He bravely faints when thrown into the chute and when he comes to Raymond has literally fallen out of his book. Wacky adventures ensue but what about Gilbert? It’s a long road for both our heroes but readers will rejoice at the conclusion. This beginning chapter book will warm hearts and make one realize treasure their favorite book even more.

Cheryl Weems

Youth Services Collection Development Librarian

Deschutes Public Library

Teen books

When the World Was Ours by Liz Kessler

It’s 1936 in Vienna, and nine year old Leo, Max and Elsa have the world at their feet and a friendship strong enough to withstand anything. When Elsa’s Jewish family relocates to Prague to avoid the mistreatment of people like themselves, their friendship becomes severed. Over the next few years, the trio are led down very different paths. Elsa and her family suffer greatly as they are subjected to horrible and inhumane circumstances. Leo, also Jewish, is charged with saving his mother after his father is detained by the Nazis. And Max, who has always sought acceptance, follows in his father’s footsteps as a loyal follower to Hitler’s regime. In this heartbreaking and poignant story, three old friends hold tightly to a fractured friendship when everything else around them has broken.

Pumpkin by Julie Murphy

Waylon Brewer is fat, recently dumped, if you can call even call it that, and suddenly directionless after his twin sister betrayed him by deviating from their life plan. With a rolling scroll of all the things he can’t get right, Waylon takes a leap of faith and sends in an audition video for his favorite drag TV show. Once the video gets out, leading to a prom queen nomination as a joke, Waylon decides the only way out is getting done up. Julie Murphy, author of Dumplin’ and Puddin’, returns once again with Waylon, aka: Pumpkin, a character so fierce, he’s anything but a drag.

Adult books

The Searcher by Tana French

Tana French is known for her Dublin Murder Squad books and questionable narrators with psychological oddities in their past. The Searcher is a deviation from the unreliable narrator in pleasant way that steers towards the softer side of crime investigations. That’s not to say that ominous warnings, signs, and the occasional beating aren’t around every corner! Detective Cal Hooper, recently divorced from both his wife and the Chicago PD, takes up residence outside a small Scottish town ready to let his mind wander and fix up the dilapidated property he purchased. A few pints in the local pub are also in order. However, it’s not long before the chills on the back of his neck start again when someone starts watching him late at night. Before long he’s again searching abandoned housing and questioning unwilling towns people to find a lost child who no one want to talk about.

Penny Nichols by MK Reed

MK Reed has created a delightful graphic novel in Penny Nichols, the story of a woman who is having a bit of trouble with her life in Portland. The temp jobs keep getting odder, her roommate is constantly annoying, and her dating life is nonexistent (which doesn’t bother her). Enter an temp job that leads to meeting an eccentric group of filmmaker dedicated to making the bloodiest, cheesiest, pulp horror movie they can, Blood Wedding. Full of big ideas and special effects but low on organization Penny somehow finds herself as the production manager for a movie that no one but her really believes will happen. A heartwarming, funny, delightful, and award winning read!