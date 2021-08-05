Children's books
"Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey," by Erin Entrada Kelly
Marisol likes to name things — her bike, her cat, her stuffies and the tree in her backyard. Peppina is the perfect climbing tree and everyone loves her — everyone but Marisol. Marisol is afraid of falling: trees, stairs, and escalators are all very suspect. Her best friend Jada has no problem climbing anything, and when Jada sees a bird’s nest in Peppina, Marisol decides that she, too, wants to see it. Can she overcome her fear? There is no magic wand for Marisol’s fear, save for her determination and the support of her best friend and family. Newbery Award winner Erin Entrada Kelly has written a lovely, real and funny beginning chapter book that will charm any reader or listener.
"Raymond the Buffalo," by Lou Beauchesne
Gilbert’s favorite book is "Raymond the Buffalo," and they are inseparable. Raymond is a strong, brown and hairy fictional buffalo that always faces danger with a song in his heart. One dark day, Gilbert discovers dinosaurs, and from that day on it is all dinosaurs and no Raymond. The buffalo is bereft without Gilbert, and when Gilbert's Mom accidentally puts "Raymond the Buffalo" in the library book drop Raymond realizes that he will have to save himself from this carelessness. He bravely faints when thrown into the chute, and when he comes to, Raymond discovers he's literally fallen out of his book. Wacky adventures ensue, but what about Gilbert? It’s a long road for both our heroes, but readers will rejoice at the conclusion. This beginning chapter book will warm hearts and make one treasure their favorite book even more.
—Cheryl Weems, Deschutes Public Library Youth Services collection development librarian
Teen books
"When the World Was Ours," by Liz Kessler
It’s 1936 in Vienna, and 9-year-old Leo, Max and Elsa have the world at their feet, and a friendship strong enough to withstand anything. When Elsa’s Jewish family relocates to Prague to avoid the mistreatment of people like themselves, their friendship is severed. Over the next few years, the trio are led down very different paths. Elsa and her family suffer greatly as they are subjected to horrible and inhumane circumstances. Leo, also Jewish, is charged with saving his mother after his father is detained by the Nazis. And Max, who has always sought acceptance, follows in his father’s footsteps as a loyal follower to Hitler’s regime. In this heartbreaking and poignant story, three old friends hold tightly to a fractured friendship when everything else around them has broken.
"Pumpkin," by Julie Murphy
Waylon Brewer is fat, recently dumped, if you can call even call it that, and suddenly directionless after his twin sister betrayed him by deviating from their life plan. With a rolling scroll of all the things he can’t get right, Waylon takes a leap of faith and sends in an audition video for his favorite drag TV show. Once the video gets out, leading to a prom queen nomination as a joke, Waylon decides the only way out is getting done up. Julie Murphy, author of Dumplin’ and Puddin’, returns once again with Waylon, aka: Pumpkin, a character so fierce, he’s anything but a drag.
Ericka Brunson-Rochette, Deschutes Public Library community librarian
Adult books
"The Searcher," by Tana French
Tana French is known for her Dublin Murder Squad books and questionable narrators with psychological oddities in their past. "The Searcher" is a deviation from the unreliable narrator in a pleasant way that steers toward the softer side of crime investigations. That’s not to say that ominous warnings, signs and the occasional beating aren’t around every corner! Detective Cal Hooper, recently divorced from both his wife and the Chicago PD, takes up residence outside a small Irish town ready to let his mind wander and fix up the dilapidated property he purchased. A few pints in the local pub are also in order. However, it’s not long before the chills on the back of his neck start again once someone starts watching him late at night. Before long, he’s again searching abandoned housing, and questioning unwilling townspeople to find a missing child no one wants to talk about.
"Penny Nichols," by MK Reed
MK Reed has created a delightful graphic novel in "Penny Nichols," the story of a woman who is having a bit of trouble with her life in Portland. The temp jobs keep getting odder, her roommate is constantly annoying, and her dating life is nonexistent (which doesn’t bother her). Enter a temp job that leads to meeting an eccentric group of filmmakers dedicated to making the bloodiest, cheesiest pulp horror movie they can, "Blood Wedding." Full of big ideas and special effects, but low on organization, Penny somehow finds herself as the production manager for a movie that no one but her really believes will happen. A heartwarming, funny, delightful and award-winning read!
—Graham Fox, Deschutes Public Library community librarian
