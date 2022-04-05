Rehab Press 2022.jpg

Rehab brings its "Bust A Hole In The Wind" tour to Bend

Danny Boone is nothing if not a survivor. The Georgia MC and producer formed his Southern rock ‘n’ rap group Rehab way back at the end of the 20th century, and he has been keeping it alive ever since, save for a short hiatus in the 2010s.

Over the years, Rehab has been through several record labels and lineup changes but in 2008, they scored enough of a hit — a laid-back twang-hop song about heartbreak, property destruction and beers called “Bartender (Sittin’ At A Bar)” — to keep them afloat for two decades and counting.

Rehab’s new album is called “Sand Castles” and it leans more toward funk and rock than hip-hop, but it still features ol’ Boone singing about … stuff. And things. The band’s "Bust A Hole In The Wind" tour will bring them to Bend next week.

Rehab: $25 in advance, $30 day of show, 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

