My Morning Jacket

 Austin Nelson

Another week, another big, uh, week at Hayden Homes Amphitheater (344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend), where the summer concert season has passed the halfway mark but there are still more than 20 shows to go. Including the following:

On Thursday, it’s reggae night at the venue, as the California band Rebelution returns, with openers Denm and English icons Steel Pulse, who’ve been making quality roots-reggae music for longer than the Rebelution guys have been alive. It’s tempting to question a world where Steel Pulse is opening for Rebelution, but in the spirit of irie vibes, let’s just shout out Rebelution for bringing the legends out on tour and giving them a chance to reach some new folks. $39.50, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, doors open 4 p.m.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

