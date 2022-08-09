Another week, another big, uh, week at Hayden Homes Amphitheater (344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend), where the summer concert season has passed the halfway mark but there are still more than 20 shows to go. Including the following:
On Thursday, it’s reggae night at the venue, as the California band Rebelution returns, with openers Denm and English icons Steel Pulse, who’ve been making quality roots-reggae music for longer than the Rebelution guys have been alive. It’s tempting to question a world where Steel Pulse is opening for Rebelution, but in the spirit of irie vibes, let’s just shout out Rebelution for bringing the legends out on tour and giving them a chance to reach some new folks. $39.50, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, doors open 4 p.m.
Friday sees the return of Kentucky roots-rockers My Morning Jacket, whose blend of folk, country, psych, funk and jams have made them one of the more interesting rock acts to break big over the past couple of decades. Of special note here is opener Joy Oladokun, a queer, Black folk/pop/R&B singer who grew up in Arizona and is the daughter of Nigerian immigrants. Her songs are immediately and immensely likable, and it would surprise exactly no one if she were headlining the amphitheater in a few years. $45, 6:30 p.m. Friday, doors open 5 p.m.
On Saturday, Mt. Joy will visit the amphitheater for the second time in two years. Mt. Joy sounds vaguely like a candy bar, but in fact they’re a melodic folk-rock band that should appeal to fans of Shakey Graves, Nathaniel Rateliff, creamy nougat and crispy … sorry, no ... and The Lumineers. Don’t miss opening act Wilderado on this one, folks! $45, 6 p.m. Saturday, doors open 5 p.m.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
