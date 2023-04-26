I can’t imagine anyone enjoys the process of moving. The copious boxes, the packing tape that never seems to stay on the roll and always inevitably gets stuck on itself, the back and shoulder pain, the trying to coerce friends or family members to help you with the promise of pizza and beer — it’s all exhausting.
Then there is the new place you’re moving into, which brings its own special woes and worries. Unless you are incredibly lucky (or at least are lucky enough to afford it) to score a new or newer build, you’re probably looking at a little elbow grease to get things looking just right.
But even before you can get the keys to a new domicile, there’s the search and the waiting, which tops the heap in terms of the awfulness.
I was born and raised in Bend, and I’ve watched it change dramatically over the years. There are a lot of things about Bend today that bring me immense joy, but there is a glaring stain in our otherwise pretty good life: housing.
The folks on The Bulletin’s City Desk have been doing amazing work highlighting many residents’ struggles with housing. Consider this next section my perspective on the issue. If you are looking for the tips section, feel free to skip ahead.
Moving goalposts
I moved back to Bend eight years ago, fresh out of my British grad school and brimming with an eager and cosmopolitan outlook. I am lucky enough that my parents are pretty cool with their adult daughter moving back in with the for what we all believed would be temporary while I got a job and found a place of my own. Eight years later, I’m finally sitting in my own apartment.
In those eight years, I worked consistently and always had jobs that paid more than minimum wage. With each new job came a glimmer of “This is it! I’ll finally be able to move out!” But the rental market of Central Oregon kept moving the goalposts on me.
I left my full-time job at the Bulletin a year and a half ago. The new gig nearly doubled my income, yet it was still over a year before I found a place to rent — and when I did, I barely qualified income-wise.
My new apartment is nearly 100 years old and is rough, to say the least, but it’s mine. As I listen to ‘70s rock wafting from my living room and the bustle from nearby Bend Parkway — and try to mask that old apartment funk with a pumpkin spice candle — I think about all the things I’d forgotten since the last time I moved and how I made things a little easier this time around. After all, I’ve been planning this move for eight years.
Easy living, moving tips
If you are just getting into a new apartment or house that is a bit on the older side or otherwise has old building or former tenant odors lingering, a quick way to help alleviate your nostrils is vodka.
It’s not to ingest and dull your senses, but to help deodorize your home. I saw this on an old episode of “Mythbusters,” and boy has it been a life and furniture saver. Buy some bottom-shelf vodka; it can be the cheapest you find. Pour it directly into a spray bottle and douse it on soft surfaces to help neutralize the stink (you don’t need to dilute it). It also works wonders on pet smells, though you may need to do a couple of rounds of spray depending on the power of the odor. Your house will smell like a dive bar for a few minutes, but it will dissipate fairly quickly.
If you are still in need of respite from the stench, you can also sprinkle baking soda on your carpet and let it sit for about an hour or two (or overnight if you can) then vacuum it up. The baking soda, as it does in the fridge, balances the pH and helps get rid of the funk.
Dealing with toilet, tub or sink rings or hard water staining? Try a pumice stone. You can buy them online or pick one up at your local hardware store. They’re very easy to use, just gently start to scrub away at the stains with the stone, then rinse away the residue. It has become a staple of my bathroom cleaning.
The bare necessities
When moving in, the biggest thing to remember is to not overcomplicate things. Start with readying the essentials: toilet paper and your bed.
You can guess why that first one is there, but by setting up your bed, when your body and brain are done unpacking for the day, it will already be waiting for you to climb in and drift off to sleep.
For clothes hanging in your closet, take garbage bags and place the clothes in them while still hanging on the hanger. Then tie the bag at the top and transport it to your new place, where you can hang them directly from the bag with little fuss.
If you want a little added security to your rental, there are a couple of ways to get more peace of mind without drilling holes. The first is an extra door lock that has become popular on TikTok, especially for solo travelers in hotel rooms, but you can also use them at home. Find them online by searching for “hotel room door lock.”
You can also secure your windows with added windowsill clamps that use a thumb screw and attach to prevent your windows from opening past a certain point. These are also great if you have small kids or like sleeping with a little fresh air.
My last tip is one I have become increasingly aware of as I’ve gotten older. If you’re able, pop a couple of ibuprofen before you start your move-in day. Your back, shoulders and hips will thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.