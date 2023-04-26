49738D11-0CEA-46EE-8172-74107D7605CF.JPG

Before the move, always take pictures of everything from wide shots to the little details of everything and anything that may be amiss.

 Makenzie Whittle

I can’t imagine anyone enjoys the process of moving. The copious boxes, the packing tape that never seems to stay on the roll and always inevitably gets stuck on itself, the back and shoulder pain, the trying to coerce friends or family members to help you with the promise of pizza and beer — it’s all exhausting.

Then there is the new place you’re moving into, which brings its own special woes and worries. Unless you are incredibly lucky (or at least are lucky enough to afford it) to score a new or newer build, you’re probably looking at a little elbow grease to get things looking just right.

67463FCE-9202-4BD0-893B-C66527C0B1D3.JPG

The beginning of unpacking. Take your time and get a feel for your new space and don’t sweat having to rearrange later.
BA1A6346-94AE-4F16-9ECB-AAE48ED7FCF5.JPG

Sprinkle baking soda on the carpet and let it sit for a couple hours then vacuum it up to help eliminate old apartment funk.
Made bed

Your assembled bed will be a most welcome sight when you reach your limit on unpacking for the day.
5CA69705-707C-4872-B412-EDB4B1EC6DC8.JPG

Place your hanging clothes in plastic trash bags and tie them at the hanger. When you reach your new place, simply hang them and remove the bag.
Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

