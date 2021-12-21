The ups and downs of making live music happen in Central Oregon through the eyes of those behind the scenes
It has been said that the world of live music — booking, concert promotion, event production, venues, touring bands, ticket sales, merch tables and so on — was the first industry to shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the last to reopen, thanks to its very nature: strangers, packed together — often in enclosed spaces — singing to the rafters and doing the opposite of social distancing.
The past two years have emphasized that live music is a treasure and should be treated as such. The past two years have also been an emotional, logistical and financial roller-coaster for the folks who make live music happen from behind the scenes.
GO! Magazine reached out to five local folks who do exactly that in Central Oregon and asked them for their insights on the past year, as well as their plans going forward. This is a two-part story; you’re reading part one — reflections on the past — right now. Part two will run in the Dec. 30 issue of GO! Magazine and will focus on the future.
As someone who makes live music happen locally, how would you characterize 2021?
“This past year seems, in retrospect, like one long valley between two peaks — that high point you passed that’s now well behind you, and the one off in the distance that’s not yet visible, although the maps say it should be in sight right around that next curve.” — Ray Solley, executive director, Tower Theatre
“I won’t front or pretend. Most of 2021 was uniquely difficult, dominated by lots of discomfort and confusion. Yet conversely, the end of 2021 has been filled with a whole lot of hope, healing and relief. Strange days indeed.” — Gabe Johnson, owner, Parallel 44 Presents
“Considering we were essentially closed the first three quarters of the year, I can honestly say 2021 was mentally taxing, frustrating and an anxiety-ridden journey. My mental health was more associated with the lack of hum
an connection and expression than the financial burden placed on the venue. I still believe that the isolation and lack of connection was a worse consequence than the virus. COVID and its death toll is certainly not something to take lightly and the financial devastation is real, but removing the genuine human connection with the community, families, friends and your fellow man developed a type of trauma and grief we'll suffer from for many years to come.
“Regarding music, events and touring artists didn’t really begin to pick back up until late September with attendance not really improving until October and November. So I consider 2021 to be ending on a positive note, but as a year, it was still a devastating hit to the industry. And I’m not sure how 2022 will begin, either.” — Derek Sitter, owner, Volcanic Theatre Pub
“In all honesty, this has mentally and financially been the most difficult thing I and my company have ever had to go through, going from having the best year we have ever had in 2019 and heading into the biggest lineup of concerts we have ever had planned for 2020, then going 18 months of zero concerts, zero events, zero sponsorships and zero income. Being told to basically stay home was a recipe to challenge anyone to the core of everything they have and everything they have worked for.” — John Davis, owner, 1988 Entertainment
“This year was a constant adrenaline rush of learning new things. Industry-wide everyone was learning how to adapt to the current normal in order to keep live music happening. People who were happy were extra happy. Those who were angry were extra angry — all of the emotions were amplified and we saw that across the range of concert genres. It was invigorating, terrifying and rewarding, and at the end of it all I know our entire team feels accomplished and grateful for having had the opportunity to get back to doing what we love.” — Marney Smith, manager, Hayden Homes Amphitheater
What kept you afloat and/or optimistic when things were shut down?
“Playing music. It’s always a true blessing to be able to make beautiful music, either all alone on my couch or with a few select collaborators.” — Johnson, who also cited getting sober, a six-week cross-country road trip with his kids and a deep dive into his ancestry as keys to navigating the shutdown.
“Fortunately, I have learned to cope well in a crisis. I've seen much worse years personally. Hell, the planet has seen much worse years. Perspective was key. I have a healthy family, exercise, reading, streaming, vacations, writing, proper medication and I even managed to shoot another film. I am grateful that I could stay creative and express myself in my writing and film projects. Financially, we were very fortunate to receive grants during the closures. It was enough to help recover from the massive losses. I still think it will be a bit before indoor live music events return to pre-pandemic numbers, but it does look promising as we hit winter. We're just grateful that we're still here and able to host live music as we enter 2022.” — Sitter
“I am lucky for the people in my life who helped in any way they could. I don't know how to explain what happened going from building a company full time for eight years to having nothing at all. As far as 2020, I spent most of COVID working on rebuilding my recording studio, planning for when concerts did come back and focusing on my other business, Alley Dogz food truck, which is the only way I could really stay afloat during everything.” — Davis
“I keep reminding myself that ‘this too shall pass.’” — Solley
“One of my favorite lessons of this past year was learning to check my assumptions about how specific roles need to be staffed. We had the most incredible group of people show up to make our concerts happen. From our ticket takers and ushers to riggers and bar staff, we had people of all ages and backgrounds coming together to provide the most amazing experiences possible — but teenagers and retired people saved the day. We had a larger turnout of new staff members in those two areas than any other and it was an awesome experience that provided us with fresh eyes on how we do things.
“And ultimately, what has kept me afloat is that music always returns. And despite the polarization of political opinions, it’s human nature to gather. I think we’ve all been searching for some healing throughout this pandemic and people find that to some extent in the community of a live concert.” — Smith
