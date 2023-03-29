Initiative Brewing Co. opened its doors in Redmond in 2019, adding to the city’s growing brewing scene with its brewpub, located in the former Juniper Bank building on Northwest Fifth Street.
Partners Ryan Churchill, president, and Chris Brumely, brewer, originally considered Madras for their location before settling on Redmond. When it opened, it was the eighth brewery operating in the city at the time.
Initially, the company contracted with Mazama Brewing Co. of Corvallis to brew its beers before installing a 10-barrel system and bringing the operation in-house. Brewing duties fall to Brumley, and currently the brewpub features 16 beers on tap, along with two guest ciders.
Initiative doesn’t can or bottle its beers, but it does growlers and crowlers at the pub, and you can find its brews on draft around the region at various locations. The brewery offers a wide range of styles, including multiple IPAs, several lagers, stout, sour and more.
“Our most popular beers are the usual suspects, Hoppy Habits NW IPA, and Realistic Air Guitar Hazy IPA,” said Brumley via email. “Oh Bother Honey Lager hangs in there with them though, and our Pilsner is unquestionably an employee favorite.”
When trying a new brewery for the first time, or an existing one that you haven’t visited recently, I find there are two types of beers that can fairly reliably give you a sense of the overall quality of the taplist: IPAs and lagers.
I tend to be drawn toward lagers with an interesting angle, so recently I picked up two growlers: Oh Bother Honey Lager, and Issue With Authority, a smoked lager.
Oh Bother has the classic golden appearance of a helles lager, and is 7.5% alcohol by volume with 20 IBUs. According to Brumley, 25 pounds of honey are added to the whirlpool per 10-barrel batch. “We use honey from Flying Bee Ranch in Salem. I don’t know why, but their honey has a really intense flavor,” he said.
Brumley settled on the recipe after experimenting with several homebrew batches “and really liked the way things tasted.”
Honey, being nearly all sugar, tends to ferment out completely with little residual flavor in the finished beer.
I found the aroma to be grainy and a bit earthy, with an element that reminds me of sweet corn, not entirely unusual in lagers but it could also be from the honey. It’s fairly light with little to no hop aromatics.
In the flavor it’s a straightforward golden lager, with malty grain notes showcasing some biscuit and a lightly grassy, subtle hop bitterness. It’s light and crisp, with a fairly clean and dry finish, and a lingering honey malt character.
Issue With Authority is 7.9% ABV with 29 IBUs, and “is one of my favorite beers,” according to Brumley. The smoked malt component makes up half of the grain bill. “Of that, half is commercial, cherrywood smoked malt, and half is applewood smoked malt which we smoked ourselves,” he said. This gives the beer an artisanal touch.
In the glass, it’s a lovely dark copper-amber color, with bright clarity. The smoke is prominent in the nose, a dry wood smoke character evoking campfire and smoked meat, but is not overpowering.
The malts have a bit of a nutty, caramel profile to my palate, with the smoke giving an impression of roastiness over a gentle sweet malt body tasting of brown sugar and stewed raisins. It has a nice restraint with the smoked malts, and drinks smooth and clean, to keep you going back for another sip.
Both lagers are crisp with a clean fermentation profile, well-brewed examples of the category.
In July of last year, The Bulletin reported that Initiative plans to move its brewing operation to Madras; I asked Brumley about the progress of these plans. He said they are currently waiting on city and county approval to begin construction. “Right now construction is predicted to take eight months. So fingers crossed we can be open early 2024.”
The company will keep its Redmond location as well, providing ample opportunity to find Initiative beers throughout the region. Currently the best place to try them is at the source; if you get the chance, head up to Redmond and sample through the lineup.
