There’s a little something for everyone at Redmond’s Music & Arts Festival, being held this weekend at High Desert Music Hall in Redmond.
If that sounds like an overstatement, just check out the event’s poster, which spills over with the names of musical acts, most of them local.
There’s pop-folk singer-songwriter Erin Cole-Baker and jamtronica band G-Bots & The Journeymen. Experimental cellist Third Seven and singer-songwriter Joseph Hunter Duncan from Olympia, Washington. A party band in fruit costumes called Sweet N’ Juicy and local vets Blackstrap Bluegrass, who helpfully put their style right there in their name. There’s local rock faves Wayward Soul and The Mostest and Company Grand, as well as a host of DJs and Portland roots musician Lloyd Jones.
And that’s just the music. The new festival also plans a hand drum workshop, yoga and meditation sessions, a food truck, live painting, massage and more, all happening over the next four days at the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond.
The festival is the brainchild of Major Ilko and Cimarron Brodie, the team behind the Music Hall. Major is a musician who has played locally many times and wanted to bring something like the Bend Roots Revival to Redmond.
“We felt like Redmond, specifically, didn’t have a music festival, so we wanted to bring something like this here,” he said. “Our intentions this year are to just kind of get it going and then next year we really want to reach out to more locations in the community and have it become a citywide celebration of music and the arts.”
The first installment is always the toughest, and Major and Brodie have bigger dreams for the festival. But they decided to “just go for it,” Major said.
“This is a way for us to raise awareness of what we’re doing and how we’re welcoming music and art and collaboration and engagement into this community,” he said. “If you don’t put it on the calendar, it’s not going to happen.”
The High Desert Music Hall is an old, 19,000-square foot church on the edge of downtown Redmond, where Major and Brodie are creating “a hive of activity and creativity,” Major said. Besides their music venue, the building houses a holistic center, a tattoo parlor and a hair salon.
They’re excited to be where they are and look forward to being part of Redmond’s creative scene. In fact, the festival has given them a chance to do exactly that.
“It’s been really cool to listen to what the community wants,” Major said, “and blend it with the bands that we already knew about and liked.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.