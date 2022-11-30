When Heather Goss left her job on the cookie team at Sparrow Bakery to relocate to Redmond, she left behind a part of herself.
“I would go there and sing to the cookies every day,” Goss said. “When I left (Sparrow Bakery), I left a part of that happiness. I had to find it again.”
So Goss started Kook’i, her own cookie company in Redmond.
Kook’i sells decorated baked goods that are perfect for gifts, special occasions or the everyday. Goss’ best-selling product is a lemon shortbread. She places the shortbread in little mason jars so they stay fresh for up to two weeks.
Movie-themed boxes of cookies are her second most popular product. For the holiday season, Goss has a number of Christmas-themed cookie boxes planned. She recently made an “A Christmas Story”-themed box, which sold out quickly.
“We’re doing a ‘Home Alone’ one. We’re gonna do ‘(National Lampoon’s) Christmas Vacation.’ We’re gonna do ‘Gremlins,’” Goss said.
Her decorating style is quirky and unique, incorporating movies and celebrities, even song lyrics from Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.
She also makes a cookie pie with a shortbread base and pie filling on top. The cookie pies come in assorted flavors including cherry pistachio, apple pecan and s’mores.
It’s important to Goss to be unique, so she doesn’t copy the styles of other bakers. She uses multiple forms of art on her cookies, including piping, screen printing, painting and drawing. With the screen-printing technique, it’s easy for Goss to transfer any photo to a cookie.
While she doesn’t offer vegan desserts, she does have gluten-free options available.
Making others happy is at the heart of Kook’i.
“When you leave my place, I just want you to feel better. Even if it’s for 30 minutes,” Goss said.
Goss started baking for holidays and birthdays about a year ago. Now, a food truck sits in her driveway. Come February, the Kook’i food truck will be showcasing cookies at The Dog House Brewyard, a new food truck lot with a dog park coming to Redmond.
But in the meantime, Goss’ baked goods may be found at Central Oregon Locavore in Bend or for pickup or shipping from Goss’s Redmond home. When Goss spoke to GO last week, she said Food 4 Less and Nonna’s Cucina food truck in Redmond would also soon be selling her cookies.
Goss’ baked goods will also be available at pop-ups and holidays shows in the coming weeks. This Saturday, Goss will lead a demonstration at Locavore. On Dec. 10, Kook’i will be at both the 13th Annual Locavore Holiday Gift Faire and the Holiday Village Market at Redmond’s Centennial Park.
More info
Location: Products are available for shipping, at select stores including Central Oregon Locavore, craft shows or for pickup in Redmond.
Contact: kookicompany.com, 318-450-2417, heather@kookicompany.com
Price Range: $4-$30
Cuisine: Baked goods
