Redmond Community Choir

The Redmond Community Choir will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Redmond High School. Admission is free.

 Photo courtesy Timothy J. Park

Taking the stage for the first time since 2019, the Redmond Community Choir will perform “Sounds of The Season” on Sunday. The concert, which is free to the public, will take place at 4 p.m. at Redmond High School, 675 SW Rimrock Way.

The Redmond Community Choir was founded in 2019 by Ken Piarulli, a recent transplant from New York who at that time had a desire to start a community choir.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.