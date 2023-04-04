Chess

The Redmond Chess Club meets every Tuesday at the High Desert Music Hall from 6-9 p.m.

 Submitted photo

The Redmond Chess Club has recently moved location and now meets at the High Desert Music Hall every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. The club is a welcoming community of chess players of all skill levels and ages that range from elementary school kids to retired adults.

The club provides a friendly and supportive environment for players to enjoy the game of chess, learn new strategies and techniques and socialize with fellow enthusiasts.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.