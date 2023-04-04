The Redmond Chess Club has recently moved location and now meets at the High Desert Music Hall every Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. The club is a welcoming community of chess players of all skill levels and ages that range from elementary school kids to retired adults.
The club provides a friendly and supportive environment for players to enjoy the game of chess, learn new strategies and techniques and socialize with fellow enthusiasts.
“It’s a place where you can meet other people with the same interest in chess,” said Gilbert Raygoza, chess club captain. “For kids that are still in school it is a good way to come and compete with our players and learn more and develop your critical thinking and problem-solving skills that are going to help you in school and in life, too.”
The club is led by Gilbert Raygoza, a life-long chess player and community member who started the club over 10 years ago at the Redmond Library.
“We moved here to Redmond and I had no one to play with, so my daughters suggested that I start with the local library to see if I get any comers and I will find people to play with,” Raygoza said.
The chess club started out small with only a few people showing up regularly and remained that way for some time.
“That was a struggle, but over the years eventually I did get probably about 10 people coming on a regular basis,” Raygoza said.
That is until recently when he added the chess club to Meetup, a social media platform for hosting and organizing in-person and virtual activities.
“The first week at the high desert hall there was one person,” Raygoza said. “The second week, it was a little better, 10 people showed up which I was very excited about. In the third week, we got 17 people, which, oh my gosh, I was just thrilled.”
After gaining more traction, Raygoza decided to start incorporating a rating system to the club with the help of a fellow chess enthusiast.
The new rating system will be announced and incorporated into future games and tournaments going forward.
“You know, a lot of us chess players like the competition,” Raygoza said. “It is a thrill, you know, so I’m really, really looking forward to that.”
Whether you’re looking to improve your game, meet new people, or simply enjoy a fun, free and engaging hobby, the Redmond Oregon Chess Club is a welcoming space to do so.
“I’m just crazy about the game,” Raygoza said. “I taught my grandkids how to play chess and they know how passionate I am about it. And I like to see young people come to learn and become great players.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.