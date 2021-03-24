This spring, Redmond area author Milree Latimer would like to invite you to her native Canada, along with Ireland, England and France. There’s no need to pack any bags, either, as Latimer, 81, is taking you to these places via her second novel, “Out of Place.” Available at local bookstores including Dudley’s Bookshop Cafe in Bend, Herringbone Books in Redmond and Paulina Springs Books in Sisters, the self-published “Out of Place” is a story about the search for home and belonging. In 1913, at age 15, an orphan named Martha is sent from a Dublin orphanage to Canada to live with her aunt and her family. Although her aunt, for reasons the reader will learn, loathes her niece, Martha finds kinship in her older cousin, Anna.
“A lot of writers say, ‘Don’t do this,’ but I have two protagonists,” Latimer said. “I’ve got Martha, and I’ve got Anna.”
Latimer began writing books after the 2007 death of her first husband, Doug Latimer, but she’s written throughout her life, filling journal after journal, as well as in her education career, “but they were more scholarly kinds of things,” she said.
In 2012, she did a small run of her first book, a memoir titled “Will You Be Sitting Beside Me?” In 2018, she self-published her first novel, “Those We Left Behind,” which could almost be cast as a fictional autobiography, she said, as it was informed from her own life and background as an educator.
“I pulled so much from my own past — as a professor, as a woman basically on her own,” Latimer said. “When I finished that, I knew I was going to write another one.”
Latimer, who loves to do research, said that the origins of “Out of Place” can be traced back to the day she was looking at Ancestry.com, specifically the father of her late husband, whom she never met.
“I knew that he was an Irish orphan … what’s called a ‘Home Child,’ Latimer said. “Home children came from Ireland, Britain and they were sent to Commonwealth countries — to Canada, to New Zealand, to Australia, to South Africa — to work on farms,” she said. “Some of them were 6 years old.”
The program started in the 19th century and began winding down in the mid 20th century. Though her father-in-law was adopted by the family he landed with and fared well, that was not true of all Home Children. (For further reading, she recommends “Bleating of the Lambs: Canada’s Home Children,” by Lori Oschefski.)
But instead of modeling the character she had in mind after her father-in-law, Latimer invented Martha.
“I had this other Irish orphan girl hero in my imagination,” Latimer said.
Once she had decided that Martha would be sent to live with her aunt in Kingston, Ontario, she “no longer qualified as a home child, because home children had nobody to go to. They went to complete strangers,” Latimer said. “When I got into telling her story, the real world of the Home Children, which sparked the idea, then became my imagination: What was it like for that young girl to travel on that ship?”
In the story, though her aunt is cold to her, Martha grows close to her uncle and her older cousin Anna.
But when Canada enters World War I in August 1914, Anna, a trained nurse, wants to help and joins the Canadian Army Medical Corps and becomes a Canadian Nursing Sister. Once again, when Anna leaves, Martha feels she’s losing a sense of place.
“For Martha, it’s this trajectory of finding place, losing. Finding place, losing,” Latimer said. “Which in some senses creates a kind of strength in her. She’s a pretty independent spirit.”
Shell shock and other torments of war that impact both their lives, and later, in 1938, Martha and Anna, already well-versed in the harsh realities of war, return to Europe in order to help a Jewish professor rescue his daughters.
“Out of Place” was published in early February, and Latimer has already begun hearing from people wanting to share how it’s affected them, including a former education colleague in Canada who quoted Latimer’s words back to her and shared how each triggered memories, including one about his uncles who served in World War II. He also said he plans to read the book to a relative who is 93 and blind but will no doubt find it of interest.
That’s enough to make all of the work worthwhile, Latimer said.
“The reader took this time to take this quote and then tell me about how it touched experiences and memories that he had,” she said. “I don’t ever expect to, but if I didn’t sell a whole lot of books, some reader out there has been touched.”
