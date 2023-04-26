I never thought I’d say this, but to my fellow holdouts still dutifully doing work at home that they used to do in an office, I say this: Go back to work.
No, I am not trying to help Realtors and landlords hawk office space. Really.
Maybe you’re in a similar boat as I am. You started working at home when the pandemic shutdown began, and you got a little too used to it over the past few years. And by a little, I mean a lot.
I get it. I hate commuting, too.
I am not being cavalier. I acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown were god-awful. Aside from the untimely deaths and the long-haul struggles some grapple with of having contracted it, the isolation and fear that came along with COVID wreaked hell on everyone. I saw the struggles kids, including my own, had with online classes. Going out in public left me tense and freaked out, and I’d return majorly stressed. Hell, I remember getting mad seeing someone driving with open windows cough or sneeze in traffic, convinced they’d just emitted the germs that would spell my personal doomsday.
Home, though, was a relief. A sanctuary. And I immediately liked working at home, something I’d never embraced or truly considered an option prior to the pandemic. I am prone to habits, including ones related to my job, and my habit was working at work.
COVID-19 forced me to rethink telecommuting, and it turns out it’s pretty easy to write, edit and call sources from home. In 2016, we had a small shed with electricity, windows and insulation built in our backyard. It made a great home office, affording my wife and me a space to work at home, yet with a little separation from our actual living space. It afforded the quiet I’d longed for when trying to concentrate in a noisy newsroom. I didn’t need noise-canceling headphones anymore, except in the summer when neighbors mowed and used leaf blowers seemingly all day. When my wife had a Zoom meeting or I had a phone interview with a source, one of us moved into the house temporarily.
We made working from home work, but eventually, the vaccines and boosters eased most people’s paths back into the world. My kids headed back to school, and my wife soon began migrating back to her office — a trickle at first, but she quickly realized it was better for her overall. Before I knew it, I was saying goodbye to her every morning, balking at her occasional suggestions that perhaps I might benefit from showering, changing out of my sweatpants and going into the office.
After literal decades of commuting to work, and no one telling me I had to resume, I was in no hurry. Our dog was used to having someone around. I liked eating lunch on the deck and getting dinner on the stove between tasks. I’d stop into the office for mail, notebooks and meetings, or as a pitstop between destinations. Otherwise, I was good at home, thanks.
I don’t know if I consciously felt lonely, but with only my dog or music for company, I began experiencing anxiety for the first time, and my blood pressure shot up. My entire adult life, I’d had low blood pressure and a resting pulse rate that sometimes required a manager override when I donated blood.
“Are you a runner?” phlebotomists asked more than once, and I’d humble brag about bike commuting. But I didn’t bike commute anymore, did I? At a checkup in fall 2021, I was flabbergasted to learn I’d developed high blood pressure. Aware but resistant to the idea working in isolation may have been a factor, I told my doctor I’d get it under control. I ate a little better, exercised a little more, but a few months later, still testing high, I begrudgingly began blood pressure medication.
But a few weeks ago, I started heading into the office again about four days a week.
A typical workday begins in the shed, and later that morning, I will drive or pedal into the office to finish out the day.
Yes, there is sometimes traffic on my commute, and there are still interruptions at work, mostly expressing surprise at my presence, but there are also humans there, and conversation. Sometimes there are even snacks.
Overall, I feel more engaged with my job and colleagues. Sure, sometimes the talk is of SEO this and metrics that, but overall, I feel more alive and less anxious.
I’m only a few weeks in, but I hope going back to work in the office is habit forming. I don’t know about my dog, but my psyche is healthier for it.
Yours might be, too.
