Despite newer 4K graphics, countless consoles and devices on which to play them and the ability to literally download a Mario game on your phone, there is still something about those vintage arcade picks that keep gamers gaming.
The idea of retro gaming has been around for a while, with collectors and enthusiasts shelling out sometimes thousands of dollars on original machines.
Spurred on from one vintage Donkey Kong arcade game purchase in 1996, Brett Pulliman began collecting older arcade games simply because he couldn’t play the originals at the arcades in business at the time.
His passion for collecting built over the years until he had enough games to fill an arcade he built in his house inspired by the gaming haunts of the 1970s and ’80s taking up most of his 2,000-square-foot house in the Bay Area.
So he left his dream job at Pixar Animation Studios after 18 years, packed up and moved about five years ago to open up Vector Volcano Classic Arcade in downtown Bend.
He and his wife chose the city in part because there was no longer an active arcade in town and the outdoor lifestyle of Central Oregon.
When opening up an official classic arcade in Bend, he stuck with a similar look to that of his home arcade in California. Pulliman studied images from the arcades 30 years ago to get the right vibe, with stripes and red carpet to complete it. “That was the idea, to make the arcade a bit of a time warp.”
Vector Volcano’s name even comes from retro gaming. Vector was one of two types of graphics used when creating arcade games in the early 1980s. The graphics display “is kind of a laser show on the screen. It basically drew a beam from one point to the other point,” Pulliman said.
The logo of the arcade is in part based off the volcano from the vector video game Battlezone, and while Pulliman has received offers from people willing to paint a “realistic” looking mountain on the window for him, he insists that the look is intentional.
“I was going for a 70s arcade that maybe had a mural that was probably painted by the dad who owned the arcade,” he said laughing.
What’s inside
Arcade bars have recently gone through a surge and all generally have the same idea and are pretty well summed up in the name, arcade bar. Pulliman however, wanted to make sure the emphasis was on the games and not the libations.
In order to play, players pay one fee upfront: $6 per hour or $15 for the whole day. This allows them unlimited access to any game (except pinball) for as long as time allows.
The arcade features a variety of vintage games including perennial favorites Pac Man, Asteroids and Gallaga. The games are all original and in “Survivor condition,” according to Pulliman, with the control panel being one of the only refurbishments he makes to the machines.
With hundreds of games, Pulliman is able to switch games in and out including some lesser-known gems.
“There’s a bunch of weird games back in the day,” Pulliman said with a laugh later describing one video game that was based on the band Journey that included 8-bit versions of the rock bands songs.
For the pinball wizards, there are several machines in play, mostly new and some a little older that get mixed in every now and again. These are what Pulliman’s regulars usually come for and what he personally plays more often.
“Pinball is always different. … It’s pure skill, video games have patterns,” he said
These are the only machines in the place that require quarters to play, but they also don’t require the base admission price, so they can be played separately from the rest of the games.
At some point, Pulliman hopes to separate the arcade and have pinball be a completely separate entity from the rest of the games.
“I want to open a pinball bar, I was getting close to it when COVID hit,” he said, “It’s a little confusing (the separation), but we try and make it pretty clear...pinball is very high maintenance.”
Since the arcade reopened after the government shutdown due to the coronavirus, Pulliman and his employees are sanitizing equipment after every use (or as close as they can get), limiting their capacity to 15, enforcing social distancing by staying two games apart and requiring all players to wear masks. “We’re mostly strict about the masks,” he said.
The game’s the thing
A 2018 study on the psychological reasons behind retro gaming’s popularity indicates that the rise in vintage arcades and rereleases of classic games may be chalked up to pure nostalgia. Gamers are more likely to recall a game they played as a kid as one of their favored memories as opposed to a more recent foray on their Xbox.
Playing the games transports the players back to that moment and, according to the study, contributes to their self-optimization and enhanced well-being.
But the staying power of the game is really what keeps people coming back to them, according to Pulliman.
“(Nostalgia) wears off really fast and it goes back to the fun factor of it,” he said, “most of them stand up. … It’s the simplicity of it.”
The simplicity of picking up some of the games is also why more children are popping into the arcade than Pulliman had anticipated when he opened.
“I kind of opened this up (for) adults that like to drink and remember these old games,” he said, adding “Kids was the biggest surprise.”
He notes that families make it a routine, or dads will bring their kids in and let them play all the games they used to, explaining how to play as they go. But kids come in on their own too.
“I genuinely love it,” he said.
“If you put a lot of love into it, hopefully, it will work,” he said reflecting on the business itself, “I absolutely love these things, I grew up with these things, I quit my dream job for this … maybe that passion helped.”
