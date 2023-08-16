lazy-z-ranch-estate-traditional-mead-jon-abernathy.jpg

Lazy Z Ranch's Estate Traditional Style Mead is fermented from the wildflower honey produced by the ranch’s apiary.

 Jon Abernathy/The Bulletin

When driving from Bend to Sisters, just east of town along the north side of Highway 20, you’ll pass a distinctive large red barn; this is the Lazy Z Ranch, and it recently joined the ranks of Central Oregon’s beverage producers with the launch of Lazy Z Ranch Wines.

“Ranch Wines” doesn’t refer to wine made from grapes or fruit, but rather honey wine, also known as mead — a fermented beverage made from honey. With the release of its first meads this summer, the ranch becomes the region’s first mead maker to open in the past decade. (In 2013, Nectar of the Gods Meadery opened and lasted about a year.)

lazy-z-ranch-lavender-blossom-mead-jon-abernathy.jpg

The Lavender Blossom Mead from Lazy Z Ranch was crafted using lavender blossom honey from local beekeeper and honey producer Broadus Bees.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.