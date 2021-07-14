Children’s books
“House Mouse,” by Michael Hall
Are you ready for an outdoor adventure? On a chilly morning, a mouse travels through nature and finds the perfect spot to build a house — on a wild asparagus patch! The mouse smiles at the “warm and welcoming” spot. But how will a mouse build a house? House mouse starts with a stove, a floor and a roof. As the weather changes and wild animals appear, the hardworking mouse continues to build. Children will love making construction noises including, BANG, TAP, and THUMP. Hall’s bright, bold colors create cheerful images of the new home, which welcomes new friends. It’s a perfect, cozy story time book.
“Like a Dandelion,” by Huy Voun Lee
Step outside and take a journey with “a young girl and her mother as they take flight, putting down roots in an adopted country.” Would you feel shy? How would you meet new friends? In her new home, she finds strength like a seed growing into a flower. With each season, she grows stronger. In winter, her family is bundled up at home, reading. When spring clouds arrive, she’s cheerfully playing outside with new friends. The illustrations are filled with fresh colors — yellows, greens and blues — to capture the new experiences. Lee’s latest picture book is inspired by her experience moving to the United States at 6 from Cambodia. It’s a poetic book filled with hope and kindness to read aloud with family. A note and photo in the back explain the history of the dandelion and its meaning to the author’s family.
Teen books
“Hold Back the Tide,” by Melinda Salisbury
The Douglas family has been guarding the loch since time immemorial, and young Alva assists her father as Naomhfhuil, or caretaker, watching for what she knows not. When a local mill causes the loch levels to drop and Alva’s plans to escape her murderous father’s home fall apart, she finds herself contending with what is revealed beneath the water’s inky depths. Villagers begin to disappear, and her father mysteriously holds the truth of the water levels from his neighbors. With the help of her friends, social outcast Murren and mill owner’s son Gaven, Alva must discover what danger has been uncovered by the overuse of the water. This horror tale is recommended for ages 12 and up.
“Wings of Ebony,” by J. Elle
After abandoning her at birth, Rue’s father carries her off shortly after her mother’s murder, and if that wasn’t terrible enough, he brings her to Ghizon, a mystical realm populated by gods who jealously guard their power and magic. Her half-magical existence is a crime in the gods’ eyes, and she must learn to navigate this new world while still trying to return to Houston, her home, and her younger sister, Tasha. But her return leads to Ghizoni’s worst offense: using magic in the human world. Recommended for ages 14 and up.
Adult books
“Mona: A Novel,” by Pola Oloixarac
This fever dream of a book follows Peruvian novelist Mona from Stanford to Sweden, where she’s been nominated for a top literary prize. As she both engages with and is repelled by her fellow authors, she questions what her value is as a writer, as a Latin American, as a woman, as a person. The more she seems to lose grip with reality, the more piercing her insights become. And why is her body so badly bruised? The ending takes a surreal turn that may or may not work for all, but spending time with Mona is worth it, especially for fans of Ottessa Moshfegh and Michaela Coel’s TV show, “I May Destroy You.”
“Open Water,” by Caleb Azumah Nelson
Nelson’s debut novel is a gorgeous exploration of falling in love and an examination of whether people from communities experiencing trauma can truly give of themselves to others. A young, unnamed Black photographer meets a young, unnamed Black dancer at a pub in London. The dancer is dating the photographer’s friend, but the two form a friendship that grows over the course of several years as they meet at parties, restaurants and eventually each other’s homes. Nelson so exquisitely captures that feeling of first love that when an act of violence drives them apart, you will feel the loss as much as they do.
