Children’s books
“The Sleepover,”
by Michael Regina
Do you enjoy things a little spooky? If so, tthis is a great graphic novel for you. When Charlie and his family come back from vacation, they discover Ruby, their beloved nanny, has died. Mom needs to return to work, and then a knock at the door brings a new, interesting nanny. Charlie and his friends are not sure about Miss Swan, and soon discover she is not all she seems to be. Regina’s art is amazing and eerie, making this an incredible graphic novel. For ages 10 and up.
“Thunder and Cluck: The Brave Friend Leads the Way,”
by Jill Esbaum
This graphic novel is cute and easy to read for not only beginning readers, but also more advanced readers just venturing into the realm of graphic novels. Two dinosaur friends try to prove that they are braver then the other but soon find out they need a little help from their friend. This is the second book in the series about the adventures of Thunder and Cluck. For ages 6 and up.
Teen books
“Himawari House,”
by Harmony Becker
Foreign exchange students and fast friends Nao, Hyejung and Tina live in a shared house while attending a Japanese language school in Tokyo. Nao came to Japan for a gap year to reconnect with her Japanese heritage, while Hyejung came from Korea and Tina from Singapore to create their own future. Each one explores their identity through relationships, independence, heartbreak and sense of self. A unique aspect of this graphic novel is the use of language. Everything is communicated multilingually, through English, Japanese, Korean and Singlish text, highlighting the language barriers many foreign exchange students and general language learners experience. Author Becker also uses a variety of illustration styles to highlight fluency, confusion and emotion, providing another window into the characters’ emotions.
“Drawn That Way,”
by Elissa Sussman
Hayley has everything planned out, including securing an internship at her favorite animation studio, impressing everyone so much she lands a job post-graduation, and then living out her animation dreams. Once she snags an internship, Hayley quickly learns the industry is a bit of a boys’ club, and proving herself might take more than anticipated.
Determined to show she has what it takes, Hayley tries to become a team player, and recognize others’ passions and goals are as valid as her own.
Sussman’s nuanced characters and line illustrations keep readers cringing, laughing, and turning pages. Illustration and writing combine to provide readers a new understanding of sexism in the workplace, the true benefit of diversity, and identify when workplace wrongs need acknowledgement.
Adult books
“Monster in the Middle,”
by Tiphanie Yanique
Stela, from the Caribbean, and Fly, from middle America, are developing a relationship in present-day New York City, but who they are to each other is dependent on who they are individually and where they came from. Yanique examines issues of identity, migration and love through stories of both Stela and Fly and each of their parents. The writing is sharp and engaging and each vignette in this linked-story novel is beautiful and heartbreaking in its own way. Though set on a shorter timeline, fans of Yaa Gyasi’s “Homegoing” will find much to enjoy here.
“We Have Always Been Here,”
by Lena Nguyen
Psychologist Grace Park is part of a small crew heading to Eos, a newly discovered planet, when someone poisons her food. Soon after, others start acting erratically and are placed in sleep stasis, ostensibly for their safety.
Unsure of who or what is causing the disturbances and with a rapidly diminishing crew, she can only trust the advanced robots onboard while she investigates. The engrossing thriller plotline hangs on a deeper examination of artificial intelligence and the nature of humanity which, along with its immersive world-building, makes it the perfect read to burrow into on dark winter days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.