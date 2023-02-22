Children’s books

limits of survival.jpg

“The Limits of Survival: Alone on Everest,” by James Buckley, illustrated by Cassie AndersonA small but mighty new adventure graphic novel series, The Limits of Survival, brings true-life action adventures alive on the page. Alone on Everest tells the story of an experienced climber who suddenly loses his eyesight at the top of Mt. Everest, he does not panic and has the perseverance to climb down on his own for survival. Other epic stories include survival in the Antarctic, rainforest, at sea and more! For ages 8 and up.

mossy
we deserve.jpg
The Davenports.jpg
50.jpg
Someone Else's Shoes.jpg
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Sheila Grier, community librarian

— Meagan Looney, community librarian

— Paige Bentley-Flannery, community librarian

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.