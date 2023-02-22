Children’s books
“The Limits of Survival: Alone on Everest,” by James Buckley, illustrated by Cassie AndersonA small but mighty new adventure graphic novel series, The Limits of Survival, brings true-life action adventures alive on the page. Alone on Everest tells the story of an experienced climber who suddenly loses his eyesight at the top of Mt. Everest, he does not panic and has the perseverance to climb down on his own for survival. Other epic stories include survival in the Antarctic, rainforest, at sea and more! For ages 8 and up.
“Mossy and Tweed: Crazy for Coconuts,”
written and illustrated by Mirka Hokkanen
Gnomes are all the rage, and this graphic novel for early readers does not disappoint. Two gnomes, Mossy and Tweed, are tending to their farms when a nut they have never seen runs them over. Opening this nut becomes impossible even with their well-planned, hilarious, strategic attempts.
Will the gnomes get to enjoy the sweet nectar from the coconut? For ages 5 and up.
Teen books
“We Deserve Monuments,”
by Jas Hammonds
Avery is less than enthusiastic when her parents relocate to small-town Bardell, Georgia, ahead of her senior year. Things only seem to get worse as the tension between her mother and her hostile, terminally ill grandmother mounts. Avery is desperate to learn what drove them apart, but unearthing those secrets comes with a price — Bardell is hiding a racist history that’s tied to Avery’s family in ways she could never imagine. “We Deserve Monuments” is both a love story and a gripping, slow-burn mystery that deftly explores generational trauma and the consequences of racial violence.
“The Davenports,”
by Krystal Marquis
Chicago. 1910. Enter: The Davenports, one of the few affluent Black families in the U.S. Olivia, the dutiful eldest daughter, who meets a magnetic civil rights leader and finds that her passion might be outside of a ballroom. Helen, who prefers cars to dancing and flirting until sparks fly with the wrong man — her sister’s suitor. Amy-Rose, the Davenport’s friend and maid, who dreams of owning her own salon. Oh, and also marrying John Davenport, Olivia and Helen’s brother. And Ruby, Olivia’s best friend, whose family has its sights set on John Davenport too. But has Ruby found love with someone else? An enchanting historical romance that will sweep readers right off their feet.
Adult reviews
“Weaving Sundown in a Scarlet Light: 50 Poems for 50 Years,”
by Joy Harjo
An incredible and beautiful collection of poems to celebrate the 23rd, and first Native American, poet laureate of the U.S. from 2019–22. The poems “The Last Song” and “Remember” showcase the strength and energy of Harjo’s poetry. To feel her extraordinary poetry, look around your own house and read “Sunrise” aloud. Discover her experiences while she is mapping out her words through time, nature, family and place. Continue to read her poems aloud and share them with family and friends and “Prepare” as you listen to her generations of stories. A collection of notes detailing the past 50 years is included in the back of the collection. “I believe that what I’m doing as I write poetry is mapping the human soul.” From the 1970s women’s movement to her time teaching at the Institute of American Indian Arts to her love poem to her husband, the notes provide a personal look into her remarkable lifetime of writing poetry.
“Someone Else’s Shoes,”
by Jojo Moyes
When Sam Kemp accidentally takes Nisha Cantor’s gym bag, she doesn’t have time to return the bag. Sam needs to keep her job and her family afloat. When she puts on Nisha’s 6-inch high Christian Louboutin Red crocodile shoes, she’s unsteady but slowly grows her confidence. In these heels, she’s determined to establish herself with work, clients and personal life. Nisha, a wealthy globetrotting woman traveling to luxury hotels, can’t figure out who took her bag or why it wasn’t returned. When her husband announces a divorce and cuts her off from their finances, she must figure out how to survive on her own. Readers will appreciate the laugh-out-loud moments and relate to the friendships and hardships. Will Nisha and Sam meet? Moye’s new novel will remind readers of her earlier best-selling books. What if one pair of shoes could change everything in your life? Would you wear them?
