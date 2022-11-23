Children’s books
“The Midnight Children,”
by Dan Gemeinhart
A mysterious group of unaccompanied children arrive in the town of Slaughterville in the middle of the night, and Ravani Foster is their only witness. A subtle thread of magic awakens him to the event and weaves through the story as the children work to remain hidden while being tracked by the mysterious Hunter. The slaughterhouse of the town’s name plays a large role in the story, providing a grisly backdrop to the mystery of the children. This book somehow manages to use suspense, emotional vulnerability, gross-out details, and community building to create an engaging tale. Recommended for ages 8-12.
“Answers in the Pages,”
by David Levithan
When a reading assignment leads to book banning in his Virginia town, Donavan Johnson’s life is upended. His 5th grade teacher assigns the class a novel, “The Adventurers,” a wild quest in which two possibly gay heroes fight against an evil magician. His mother discovers the book and challenges its content as inappropriate, thrusting Donovan into the spotlight. In a parallel story, Gideon notices his growing attraction to a classmate with whom he’s been paired for classwork. The tale of “The Adventurers” is the third strand in this braided story that deftly explores self-discovery, identity, and empathy while also looking at uncertainty and confusion in a community facing a book challenge. Recommended for middle school-aged readers.
Teen books
“Blackwater,”
by Jeanette Arroyo and Ren Graham
High school bullies aren’t the only thing to fear in Blackwater, Maine, where this eerie graphic novel is set. Tony is a track star hiding his asthma and barely holding in his anger at his absent father. He lives down the street from Eli, a mysterious classmate who’s often absent from school. When Tony skips one day, the two strike up a tentative friendship. It seems Eli can see ghosts, one of which may know about the changes Tony’s enduring following an encounter with a creature in the woods. The two form a sweet romance as they hunt for answers to their paranormal mystery.
“All My Rage,”
by Sabaa Tahir
Best friends Salahudin and Noor are starting their senior year of high school estranged and adrift after a falling out. In alternating chapters, each recounts their and their family’s stories and how they’re coping (or not) with the difficulties in their lives. Sal’s running his family’s motel after the death of his mother drove his father to alcoholism. Noor’s struggling to escape from under the thumb of the controlling uncle to whom she feels indebted. Tahir doesn’t shy from difficult topics, but her skilled and graceful writing means they never feel too heavy to bear. This is a five-star book and readers will be rooting for both protagonists and thinking of them long after the last page.
Adult books
“Lazy Genius Kitchen: Have What You Need, Use What You Have, and Enjoy It Like Never Before,”
by Kendra Adachi
“Meals are kind of important since they happen always,” says the systems expert who built a community of supporters for her Lazy Genius brand. In her guidebook, Adachi shows you how to apply her “prioritize, organize, personalize, and systemize” method to different parts of your kitchen life so that it works for your life right now. She acknowledges that there is seasonality in our lives, and that how one uses the kitchen now may not look the same way in the future. Her system is built to flex for these changes. While the author’s real-life references will resonate most with Millennial mothers, anyone looking to enjoy their kitchen space on their own terms will appreciate this dive into the Lazy Genius mentality.
“As Cooked on TikTok,”
edited by Emily Stephenson
Whip up the web’s most viral food creations with social media brand TikTok’s first cookbook. Like predecessors Youtube and Instagram, the platform is home to talented food content creators churning out new videos almost daily to their followers. This book has just 60 recipes that the editors have tested to ensure they work and taste good and to include ingredient measurements, typically not included in the videos. Prioritizing cultural authenticity and uniqueness over convenience, some choices may not be appropriate for everyday cooking, but their ability to impress their tasters may well be worth your efforts.
