Children’s books
“The Tryout,” by Christiana Soontornvat, illustrated by Joanna Cacao
For fans of Raina Telegemeier and Shannon Hale, Christina Soontornvat’s Tryout carries a familiar feeling. This semi-autobiographical story is one of growing up different and trying to fit in. Christiana and her friend decide that they are going to tryout for the school’s seventh grade cheerleading squad. As the only two people of color in their school they really want to fit in and they feel being a cheerleader will do that. Through the tryouts, they learn who they are and what their friendship can withstand. For ages 10 and up.
“Frizzy,” by Claribel Ortega, illustrated by Rose Bousamra
Marlene is forced to get her hair straightened every Sunday because her mother thinks that it is too frizzy and needs it to be straight to be beautiful. Marlene just wants it be natural and to feel good about her hair and herself. Marlene decides it’s time for her stand up for herself and enlists her aunt to help teach her how to control her wonderful locks. For ages 10 and up.
Teen books
“Rust in the Root,” by Justina Ireland
Justina Ireland has proven again that she is one of the masters of the alternative history genre. It’s 1937 New York City and Laura Ann Langston, a 17-year-old Black mage, is almost ready to give up her dream of earning her mage’s license and go home in defeat to Pennsylvania. The United States is slowly recovering from The Great Rust (read: The Great Depression) which rendered machines constructed by the Mechomancy inoperable. Laura practices the more traditional magical arts which have been denigrated by those who see technology and industry powered by the Mechomancy as the future. Laura, in desperation, takes a job with the Bureau of Arcane’s Conservation Corps, Colored Auxiliary, which is often sent into the most dangerous repair jobs, including the Blights. This is an exciting, mind-expanding fantastical adventure that asks many important questions with a narrator that won’t soon leave your imagination.
“Glowing Bunnies!?: Why We Are Making Hybrids, Chimeras, and Clones,” by Jeff Campbell
Author Jeff Campbell has written a fascinating book on genetic engineering that focuses more on the questions of why rather than the how. Evolution is a constant, albeit slow, process, but genetic engineering is “direct, fast, and extremely precise,” which enables scientists to revolutionize life. The reader is asked to think about the big questions given specific examples of what scientists and researchers are currently pursuing and what they hope to achieve. One example is very close to home in a dog town such as Bend. Labradoodles (and all other “-doodles”) are ubiquitous today however that was not always so. In the 1980s, breeder Wally Conran was asked to create a non-allergenic guide dog for a client, and after much experimentation, he crossed a poodle with a Labrador retriever and history was made. Conran now regrets his success as he feels many breeders are just in it for financial gain and ignore the physical problems that might arise. There’s so much to ponder and talk about in this book so please dive in — the water is murky.
Adult books
“Ghost Music,” by An Yu
Explore a memorable and hopeful read in Yu’s new novel of music, mushrooms and family. Song Yan’s life is surrounded by emptiness, despite her efforts to instill her love as a concert pianist to her young students. After giving up her musical career years ago, she longs for a child. Why is her husband, Bowen, resisting? When her mother-in-law arrives from the southwestern Chinese region of Yunnan, she pushes for grandchildren too. Then, a parcel of mushrooms arrives, setting Song on a new journey filled with strange and surreal experiences including an unusual orange mushroom and a famous musician. Yu’s new novel is beautifully written and filled with promise.
“Shutter,” by Ramona Emerson
Are you hiding a secret? Forensic photographer Rita Todacheene sure is. She sees ghosts. But she doesn’t want the Albuquerque police force she works for to know her supernatural abilities. Yet her photographs capture a unique way to pursue details most never see. Will the ghosts of crime victims help her solve cases or terrorize her? Rita left her hometown on a Navajo reservation where she was raised by her grandmother. She continues to connect with her family which brings up memories and stories from past generations. When Rita is sent to photograph a supposed suicide on a highway overpass, the ghost latches on to her. With the support from family and friends, Rita continues to pursue killers through photography. But what if a ghost only wants revenge? This debut author navigates family and crime to create a captivating mystery and page-turner.
