Children’s books
“My Day with Gong Gong,”
by Sennah Yee, illustrated by Elaine Chen
Yee expertly captures the trepidation many children experience when thinking about spending an entire day with their grandparents. May and Gong Gong don’t speak the same language, which is something many children will relate to, as adult speech can feel foreign to a child. While May is nervous, what ensues is a beautiful day spent leaning about each other, in spite of the language divide and mishaps. Chen beautifully illustrates May’s emotions, allowing the reader to perfectly understand what she experiences, as she builds a relationship with her grandfather that transcends language and age. Includes a glossary of translated terms. Ages 4-7.
“Three Keys,”
by Kelly Yang
In this sequel to “Front Desk,” we catch up with Mia and her friends, Lupe and Jason, at the beginning of the following school year. A new array of challenges await: Mia is getting poor writing grades after working so hard to improve, Lupe’s mom returns to Mexico for her grandmother’s funeral, Jason’s dad is having financial troubles and Proposition 187 is threatening the opportunity for many undocumented immigrant students to attend public school. Mia’s huge heart and eye for opportunity mean adversity is met with growth mindset, positivity and optimism at every turn. This novel encourages readers to dream and act, even when it seems all hope is lost. “Front Desk” is Deschutes Public Library’s 2021 Youth Novel Idea selection. Ages 8-12.
Teen books
“Miss Meteor,”
by Tehlor Kay Mejia and Anna-Marie McLemore
The adage “we are all made of stardust” takes on a new and heartwarming twist in Tehlor Kay Mejia and Anne-Marie McLemore’s “Miss Meteor.” In this Latinx-led coming of age story, Lita Perez, a girl made of literal stardust, enlists the help of her estranged best friend, Chicky Quintanilla, to help her pull off the biggest upset in the history of the annual Meteor Regional Pageant and Talent Competition Showcase by being the first non-thin, non-blond, non-white girl to win the coveted title of “Miss Meteor.” Packed with all the drama and fun of the genre, and a dash of magic, this heartfelt story about the need one has to be witnessed and embraced wholly for who one is makes this the perfect read for all the outsiders learning to let their light shine.
“Miss Meteor” is currently available at Deschutes Public Library as an e-book or e-audiobook on Libby.
“Beyond the Gender Binary,”
by Alok Vaid-Menon
Pocket Change Collective promises a series of “small books filled with big ideas” from today’s leading activists, and none of these books deliver that level of clarity and innovation better than that of writer and performance artist Alok Vaid-Menon. In “Beyond the Gender Binary,” Vaid-Menon weaves anecdotes about their own life with a succinct analysis of the colonial origins of the gender binary and the contradictions between how gender nonconforming people are talked about and their lived realities. The arsenal of tools for gender self-determination and liberation within this compact book make this a must read for all gender diverse people and their co-conspirators.
“Beyond the Gender Binary” is currently available at Deschutes Public Library as an e-book or e-audiobook on Libby.
Adult books
“We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and A Half Century of Silence,”
by Becky Cooper
This true crime story is perfect for mystery lovers looking for a big book to escape into this winter. In 1969, Harvard archaeology student Jane Britton is found dead in her apartment after missing her comprehensive exams. Cooper, a recent Harvard graduate, twines her story with Britton’s to examine power and gender structures at the revered institution as she tries to solve the murder. The book is dense and full of detail, but never slow, as Cooper tracks down cops, friends, colleagues, and suspects, many of whom still stalk the halls of Harvard’s Peabody Museum.
“The Office of Historical Corrections,”
by Danielle Evans
Short story enthusiasts and those struggling to concentrate on longer narratives will want to pick up Evans’s collection of six stories and one novella. Evans is a master of short fiction, taking her characters in surprising directions both emotionally and physically. Her stories examine universal concepts such as love and grief through the lens of race and history, asking readers to think about American culture in new ways. But this collection is not heavy. Evans’ characters are modern and vibrant, and the twists will delight as much as shock readers into fresh perspectives.
