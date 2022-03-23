Children’s books
“Operation Sisterhood,”
by Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich
Eleven-year-old Bo, who is Nigerian-American, has always lived with just her mum in a small New York apartment. Things change, though, when the duo moves across town to live with boyfriend Bill and his family of choice, which includes a daughter, a set of twins and their parents, plus chickens, a dog, two cats and a bearded dragon! Bo isn’t sure of her place in this new, crowded brownstone, but manages to forge connections within the walls, and in the community. Music is blended throughout this true-to-life depiction of a blended family and what it takes to find one’s place. The story is also a joyous celebration of Black girlhood.
“A Kind of Spark,”
by Elle McNicoll
Addie, a neurodivergent Scottish girl, learns that her small village persecuted and murdered women as witches simply because they were different. Recognizing herself in these stories, she starts a campaign to make sure the individuals aren’t forgotten. The story shares Addie’s experience in friendship, as part of her family, and as the object of a bullying teacher, as well as her older sister’s challenges and successes as an autistic college student. This book may bring on tears as some aspects are challenging to read, but the author labels herself neurodivergent, and the portrayals are honest and realistic.
Teen books
“Rainbow in the Dark,”
by Sean McGinty
This book blew my socks off. It is about teen mental health and suicide, and there are some difficult scenes, but it is creative and engaging with a dark comic edge, and you will not regret the journey. Rainbow awakens in a video game they must navigate through to find their way home. Joined by three others in this seeming purgatory for lost teens, the story toggles between their quests and memories of Rainbow’s life before. There is a song loop featured in both worlds that sums up the experience this book delivers: happy, sad, dark, triumphant. Perfect for anyone grappling with or interested in these challenging topics.
“This Woven Kingdom,”
by Tahereh Mafi
Alizeh, heir to a fallen Jinn kingdom, has lost her family and is forced to live in hiding as a servant and seamstress in Ardunia. Crown prince Kamran has been called back from the battlefield to court to partake in a ball and select a wife. The king is aging and wants to see the next in line born before he dies. Alizeh and Kamran encounter each other during a street scuffle and mutually recognize both danger and an attraction. Based on Persian mythology with strong world- and character-building, this lush, romantic fantasy will have readers eagerly awaiting the trilogy’s next installment.
Adult books
“Remarkably Bright Creatures,”
by Shelby Van Pelt
Marcellus, a giant Pacific octopus at the Sowell Bay Aquarium, is always watching and learning about his surroundings. While he misses living in the ocean, he realizes at his old age he will live his remaining years at the aquarium. Tova, a strong widow who works nights cleaning the aquarium, is surrounded by friends but misses her husband and still questions the disappearance of her 18-year-old son (off a boat in the Pacific Ocean) over 30 years ago.
The two form an unlikely friendship. Marcellus loves exploring — sneaking around — and starts to uncover truths about Tova’s past. Chapters alternate between their voices, creating a vivid story about discovering hope and connections in one small town. Van Pelt’s debut novel is charming and engaging in its refreshing look at family. Readers will discover that the title is true: An octopus is a remarkably bright creature.
“I Came All This Way To Meet You: Writing Myself Home,”
by Jami Attenberg
Do you remember when Williamsburg was on the wrong side of the river? Written in essay format, bestselling author Attenberg provides an intimate look into her writing lifestyle. It’s a memoir of transformation with each story filled with discovery from her childhood to her 40s. Having grown up with a traveling salesman dad, she’s attracted to life on the road. Her creativity unfolds along with her travels, book tours and couch surfing. She lives all over the world, from Seattle to Lithuania and back to New York City. So, where is home? Known for her modern fiction, this essay collection gives a refreshing look at her writer’s life and her comforting and relatable journey. Her stories about defining moments in her life may feel familiar or provide new insights to readers. She asks, “What does it take to devote oneself to art?” Discover how Attenberg finds her way home.
