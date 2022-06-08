Children’s books
“Just Right Jillian,”
by Nicole D. Collier
Some people find it difficult to express themselves at times. For fifth grader Jillian, it’s hard to express herself all of the time. Despite her expansive knowledge and curiosity about most things, speaking up and speaking out just doesn’t come naturally to her. When she’s presented with an opportunity to show the world her true self, she doesn’t think she has the courage to overcome her shyness. Drawing from the strength of her beloved late grandmother, and with the support of her family, friends and teachers, Jillian is determined to do what she has always thought impossible: find her voice.
“Those Kids from Fawn Creek,”
by Erin Entrada Kelly
Fawn Creek, Louisiana, is a place where nothing new really happens. The families have grown up together, and because of that, everyone knows the life story of everyone else — good and bad. When new kid Orchid Mason shows up, everything begins to change. Orchid isn’t afraid to be herself, and her confidence and self-assurance begin to inspire other students to become more comfortable with who they are as well. Not everyone is happy with these self-discoveries, however; some of those kids from Fawn Creek begin to learn that when they start looking at who they really are, they might not be happy with who they see.
Teen books
“One True Loves,”
by Elise Bryant
Lenore’s life is not a romance novel. Or is it? After prom and graduation, Lenore is off on a Mediterranean cruise with her family. But is she ready to find summer love? She’s already feeling the pressure of attending college at New York University in the fall without having declared a practical major. Yet she wants this summer to be like her best friend Tessa hopes for her, including an epic kiss and a happily ever after. While on the cruise she meets and gets to know Alex. Has she hit the dreamy romance summer jackpot? With an amazing setting, what could possibly go wrong? A spinoff from her first book, “Happily Ever Afters,” Bryant’s YA romantic comedy novel is filled with adventurous twists with sides of art, photography and popular culture. Her teen characters are relatable, resilient and funny. There’s passion, overwhelming feelings, a plan and plenty of love surprises.
“Family of Liars,”
by e. larkhart
It’s been said of the Sinclair family, “They were always liars.” It’s 1987 and the wealthy Sinclairs have returned for the summer to their own private island off the coast of Massachusetts. But after the death of youngest sister Rosemary, this will be the first time this family is back together on the island. Underneath their smiles and fun events are haunting secrets. Larkhart creates an engaging family drama 27 years before the events of “We Were Liars.” This prequel is narrated through the eldest sister, Carrie, who introduces the previous generation. When more guests arrive on the island including an uncle, cousin and three teenage boys — it heightens events from romance to water adventures. Will the sisters continue to connect and bond? Add a ghost, a mysterious family photo and several suspenseful moments to make the perfect summer read. Teen readers will dive into island life and keep turning the pages to reveal shocking surprises.
Adult books
“Easy Beauty,”
by Chloé Cooper Jones
Due to a congenital condition, philosophy professor Chloé Cooper Jones was born without a sacrum, which affected her growth and left her in physical pain. Her stunning memoir, framed by solo trips to Italy, Cambodia and Palm Springs, California, weaves together her life experiences with musings on beauty and what makes a good life. Cooper Jones’ training as a philosopher deepens the impact of her writing which, while elegant, is never stuffy. Full of humor and curiosity in the face of a world that frequently seeks to dismiss her, this is a beautiful and often jaw-dropping read.
“This Is Ear Hustle: Unflinching Stories of Everyday Prison Life”
by Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods
Nigel Poor was teaching photography at California’s San Quentin Prison when she met longtime inmate Earlonne Woods. The two would go on to produce Ear Hustle — the first podcast by prisoners. This book recounts their personal experiences and the history of their work together while sharing stories that didn’t make it onto the show. These are not the sensationalized prison stories of TV and movies, but real, moving portraits of life behind bars. A profound, important and entertaining work; to get the full podcast experience, be sure to pick up the audiobook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.