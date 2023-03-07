Children's books
"A River’s Gift: The Mighty Elwha River Reborn," by Patricia Newman, illustrated by Natasha Donovan
The history of Washington’s Elwha River is typical of Pacific Northwest waterways: It began as a vibrant habitat for salmon and other creatures while providing a cornerstone for the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe’s economy, and later was dammed and industrialized by white immigrants. This is the story of the tribe’s eventually successful battle to remove the dam and restore the river. The pages include descriptions of the biological, engineering, cultural, legal, and historical details that parallel the struggle. Donovan’s woodcut-style art is accompanied by historical photographs, art from Roger Fernandes, and a topographical map. This book was created in coordination with the tribe, and Suz Bennet, tribal member. Recommended for ages 8-12, or anyone interested in Pacific Northwest history, ecology and culture.
"The Universe in You: A Microscopic Journey," by Jason Chin
The beauty of our microscopic world is center stage in this scientific exploration of the human body from down to our elemental particles up to the universe level. Chin sets the scale in an easy-to-understand way, then delves into highly complex topics with stunning imagery. He introduces terms like molecule and protons and even makes quarks understandable! So check out the Calliope Hummingbird, see what your skin cells look like and experience the elegance of a DNA chain. Recommended for ages 8-12 or anyone interested in our tiny, inner worlds.
—Josie Hanneman, Deschutes Public Library community librarian
Teen books
"Summer in the City of Roses," by Michelle Ruiz Keil
Ruiz Keil creates a magical story set in Portland in the 1990s. This story centers on siblings Iph and Orr, who experience trauma, independence, and awakening in the wilderness outside of Portland and in the city itself. Keil’s story moves between reality and surrealism with ease and covers a huge range of topics from gender, sexuality, self-identity, and feminism to autism, homelessness, drug-use, and cultural identity. Iph and Orr both struggle with who they want to become, who they want to surround themselves with and how they want to experience the world as they come into adulthood.
"Reggie and Delilah’s Year of Falling," by Elise Bryant
Bryant has created another love story that shouldn’t be missed with "Reggie and Delilah’s Year of Falling." Reggie is a Dungeons & Dragons master with only a few close friends and wishes he was more assertive and outgoing. Delilah is the lead singer of a punk band and hides her insecurities and struggles with a chronic illness. After a chance meeting, Reggie and Delilah begin a year of romance that allows them to grow as individuals and together. This novel explores the awkwardness of a first love, the struggles of teenage insecurities and the difficulty of remaining true to yourself when everyone else says “You’re not enough.”
—Erin Heyl, Deschutes Public Library youth community librarian
Adult books
"White Horse," by Erika T. Wurth
Kari James, of Apache and Chickasaw descent, is angry. She's kicked drugs, and now her simple life revolves around heavy metal, the White Horse bar in Denver and nursing a grudge against her mother who abandoned her shortly after her birth. When her cousin Debby finds an old family bracelet, it calls forth both her mother’s ghost and a monstrous entity, forcing Kari to discover the secrets of the past before they catch up to her. This gritty, vibrant supernatural thriller has a lot of heart, and you will be rooting for Kari to solve the mystery of her mother's disappearance and embrace her own future. I hope to see this character again.
"The Milky Way: An Autobiography of Our Galaxy," by Moiya McTier
This book is for people who like their popular science with a dash of reality-TV star. Astrophysicist and folklorist McTier adopts the voice of the Milky Way to deliver this juicy tell-all of our galaxy's history and project into its future. Our narrator shares details of their birth and early years, friends (neighboring galaxies) won and lost, love, and deaths mourned. They also ponder what we don’t know, including their possible demise. McTier gives us an accessible, authoritative and highly entertaining look at humanity’s knowledge of our universe and the ephemeral nature of our place in it. A truly original piece of science writing.
—Jenny Pedersen, Deschutes Public Library community librarian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.