Children’s books
“The Sheep, the Rooster, and the Duck,” by Matt PhelanA swashbuckling rooster, a genius sheep, and a logistical mastermind of a duck team up with humans Emile and Sophie to foil a dastardly plot to weaponize Benjamin Franklin’s inventions. The year is 1783, and Franklin is in Paris, accompanied by a young house servant named Emile. When the vile Count Cagliostro attempts to steal Franklin’s notebook and put it to evil use, the trio of secret agent animals must spring into action to save the day. The story is sprinkled with historical facts and individuals, and the text is accompanied by comic sequences that add to the humor. Great for ages 8-12, and easy to share with a reluctant reader.
“A Song Called Home,”
by Sara Zarr
Lou’s life isn’t perfect, but it’s enough. She has her mother, her teenage sister, Casey, a best friend, and an apartment in the city. When her mother decides to marry her boyfriend, Steve, Lou’s world changes. She’s moved out of the city and away from not only Beth, but her alcoholic, unstable father. A guitar that mysteriously shows up on her birthday, however, gives Lou the feeling that they are still connected even as she uses stealing to cope with her loss. The characters are complex in this coming-of-age story, and tough issues like alcohol abuse and puberty are not sidestepped. A good read for ages 10-13, or possibly someone a little younger who may identify with parts of Lou’s journey.
Teen books
“The Girl from the Sea,”
by Molly Knox Ostertag
Morgan has a secret and a plan. Her secret is that she is gay. Her plan is to keep her secret until after she finishes high school and has moved off the island for college. Life has other plans for Morgan, and that includes a selkie saving her life and becoming her girlfriend. This mythical coming-out story touches on divorce, friendship, secrets, environmental protection and honoring our truths. This graphic novel’s expressive illustrations highlight each character’s personality, and the impact of events on their emotions. Don’t miss the extras at the end highlighting illustration techniques and character planning. All in all, a unique spin on a classic tale.
“Ain’t Burned All the Bright,”
written by Jason Reynolds, illustrated by Jason Griffin
A timely reflection on the state of our world. The nameless Black narrator reflects on a burning world, police brutality, COVID-19, the status quo, and the general repetition engrained in daily life. The weight of the world compounds, taking away the narrator’s room to breathe. Reynolds and Griffin’s talents combine in what feels like a personal multimedia journal. Griffin’s illustrations enhance the chaos and panic felt by the narrator, eventually dissolving into a breath of fresh air. A reminder that the everyday can provide solace and the oxygen we all need. This novel in verse should be required reading for teens and adults alike.
Adult books
“The Five Wounds,”
by Kirstin Valdez Quade
In Kirstin Valdez Quade’s first novel, the author explores a frustrating, loveable, and dysfunctional family living in a run-down town in New Mexico. When many authors write their first book, the content tends to be sad and dark — but while “The Five Wounds” has plenty of sadness, there’s also a sweetness to match in this wonderful book. Set over the course of a year, the novel follows 33-year-old Amadeo, who’s frustrated with his life, drinks too much and fails comically at every scheme that comes his way. Amadeo is content to complain but not change, until change is thrust upon him. One day he arrives home to find his 15-year-old daughter Angel waiting on the front steps, pregnant. Living together in one house, Angel, Amadeo and Grandma Yolanda share tears and laughter as they fight to survive a traumatic and eventful year. The story is not all about Amadeo — we also see the ups and downs of life from Angel and sick Grandma Yolanda’s perspectives. Compassionate, humorous writing brings this novel to a nail-biting conclusion.
“Sea of Tranquility,”
by Emily St. John Mandel
Mandel exploded onto the fiction scene with a series of intriguing and well-written books that have captured the imagination of readers around the world. Recently, “Station 11” was turned into an HBO Max series that garnered her critical acclaim and propelled her from successful author to cultural figure. With “Sea of Tranquility,” Mandel has followed spectacular success with even more success. The novel is set across time — past, present and far into the future. Mandel weaves an interstellar tale of time travel, pandemics, and book tours that come together into a Philip K. Dickian tale that asks, “What is human?” and “What is reality?” As with her other books, she includes familiar characters and settings from previous books, but unlike those, we see far into a future when humanity has colonized the moon and other planets. I just wish the novel was longer — I could easily have devoured 200 more pages of her silky smooth prose and powerful characterization.
