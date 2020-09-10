Children’s books
”Oliver the Curious Owl,”
by Chad Otis
Curiosity breeds adventure. Meet Oliver. This curious little owl wants to know more than just “Who? Who? Who?” Oliver wants to know everything there is to know, including “What,” “When,” “Where” and “Why.” So, he sets off on an odyssey with his friend Bug to explore the world beyond The Big Tree. From the Faraway Woods to The Beyond, Oliver and Bug ask questions and meet new animals, approaching each new situation with charming inquisitiveness. Otis’s digital illustrations feature a combination of full-page spreads and tiny vignettes, along with word bubbles similar to the graphic novel style of comic books. Word bubbles and repetitive phrases encourage the participation of emerging readers — particularly during repeated reads. For the curious among us, children stuck in the “Why?” stage and teachers interested in illustrating the difference between questions and statements.
”Soaked!”
by Abi Cushman
Author and illustrator Abi Cushman has created a story just right for those struggling to regulate dreary emotions. It is pouring rain, and bear is soaked and none too pleased. The expressive, textured illustrations feature a variety of perspectives and cool hues. Bear’s discontent is masterfully juxtaposed against the joie de vivre of his fellow forest friends, Badger, Rabbit and Moose, who find happiness in simple pleasures and time spent together. Never fear, Bear’s dour mood improves when he too discovers the joy of hula-hooping. In its simplicity, this picture book is a powerful reminder that while it is okay to feel down sometimes—it is also beneficial to focus on things that spark joy. A great introduction to discussing emotions with children, particularly in the 3-5 year-old age range.
Teen books
”Hard Wired,”
by Len Vlahos
Quinn believes that he is a normal 15-year-old who plays video games and hangs with his best friends. There are a few things that set him apart: the death of his beloved father at age 7, his exceptional IQ, and those annoying fainting spells that last from seconds to minutes. And one last thing, Quinn is AI (artificial intelligence), which is news to him. Quinn is the first machine of his kind with sentience and quantum computing instead of binary. All his memories and feelings have been hardcoded. But why does Quinn still feel human? Doesn’t he have rights even though he is “a new kind of person?” Author Len Vlahos has written a compelling, thoughtful, entertaining book about how we define life and humanity.
”We Are Not Free,”
by Traci Chee
On March 18, 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the War Relocation Authority , which was established to manage the incarceration of Japanese Americans, and its legacy is forever a disgrace. Japantown in San Francisco was the home of 14 friends who chronicle their experiences of forced removal moving through the Tanforan to Topaz and Tule Lake Detention Centers. Each character has a different voice,which allows the reader to experience the confusion, anger, hardship and betrayal by the United States. Traci Chee has written searing, heartbreaking novel based on the experiences of her grandparents and their families. This powerful work of historical fiction is so relevant today even though it has been seventy-four years since the last temporary detention center was closed.
Adult books
”Weather,”
by Jenny Offill
Strangely funny and entertaining, this short novel is full of everyday delights and failures as our protagonist Lizzie lives, survives, and philosophizes. There’s the usual cast of characters — parents, spouse, children, and siblings who all spring in and out of Lizzie’s life, providing hilarious and sad quips. What makes Weather a special book is Offill’s writing style. The story of Lizzie (her family, New York, relating to the drug dealer in 5C, riding the bus, answering emails for a prepper futurist) is told in clipped paragraphs. Offill never explains, just throws you from paragraph to paragraph and from new time to new place. Yet, a witty narrative emerges and takes hold that kept me interested and laughing through the whole experience. This is a short read. I loaded it on my Kindle Paperwhite before going backpacking and finished it in a few hours of tent reading.
”Inland,”
by Téa Obreht
Obreht takes on the classic Western in the harsh and twisted land of 1800s Arizona. A place where water is scarce, people are angry and camels roam the land. Following two narratives, we watch as a group of Turkish men bring camels to the frontier at the behest of the U.S. government. The men who care for these camels, and the outlaw life they live, are fascinating, rough and gritty. At the same time, a lady in a dried-up homestead worries that her husband has abandoned the family when he went to refill their water barrels. Or perhaps he is plotting to throw in with another town and leave behind the Spanish-speaking population of his region. It will keep you reading and engaged even if you are not a traditional Western reader. The perfect book to accompany you on an outdoor adventure in the High Desert of Central Oregon.
