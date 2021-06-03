Children's books
"Outside, Inside," by LeUyen Pham
Two beautiful picture books tell the story of the pandemic for young children, acknowledging the losses and changes with a reassuring tone of hope and resiliency, and an emphasis on the helpers. In "Outside, Inside" a little girl’s cat stays out and silently takes us on a tour of the block and then the world after “everybody who was outside went inside." With few words and stirring pictures, Pham describes our reliance on essential workers, the courage and exhaustion of medical personnel, and the resultant gratitude. Many children will recognize themselves and their families among those depicted waiting, worrying, laughing, crying, and still growing and looking forward.
"There is a Rainbow," by Theresa Trinder
Two friends use sidewalk chalk to create a rainbow together just before they go inside to stay in their respective homes. Trinder’s text describes what’s on the other side of a screen, a window, sorrow, a storm. Grant Snider’s drawings explore the two friends’ separate lives, until “on the other side of today” they are able to come together again.
Teen books
"All the Days Past, All the Days to Come," by Mildred D. Taylor
If you grew up with Mildred D. Taylor’s stories of the Logan family, including Newbery Award winner “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry,” catching up with Cassie’s grown-up life may feel like visiting a long-absent childhood friend. If this is your first encounter with the Logan family, this volume stands alone successfully as a historical fiction gem. The book takes us through the family’s experiences of WWII, racial injustices and horrors of the segregated South, the Great Migration, and Civil Rights efforts including the Freedom Riders. This history is a rich backdrop to the personal and professional tragedies and triumphs lived by Cassie and her family as they navigate a changing world.
"The Extraordinaries," by TJ Klune
Nick Bell is a lot. His ADHD-affected brain and mouth go a mile a minute even when he takes his medication. He has big feelings which he expresses in big ways. He is breathlessly enthusiastic about his fan-fic project. And he is seriously smitten with a real-life superhero. The action is cartoonish but exciting. The love and devotion Nick and his friends display for each other is heart-warmingly sweet and his budding queer romance is awkward and clueless in the most adorable way. Nick’s hilarious narration may have you smiling until your face hurts. Sequel coming soon.
Adult books
"Afterlife," by Julia Alvarez
How do you go on after a devastating loss? Novelist Antonia’s husband Sam died suddenly just as she was embracing retirement from her career as a professor of literature. Antonia’s internal monologue is filled with Sam’s sensibilities along with accumulated literary wisdom of the ages, as she navigates her troubled oldest sister’s disappearance and the appearance of a pregnant young immigrant in need of shelter. Antonia’s experience as a long ago immigrant from the Dominican Republic with the privileges of a successful, educated Vermonter contrasts with the desperation of her neighboring immigrant farm-workers and their relatives. Alvarez’s writing is rich and succinct, full of humor, heartbreak, and hope. Antonia’s next chapter is thought-provoking, engaging, and relatable.
"Blacktop Wasteland," by S.A. Cosby
When his one-last-caper turns out to target a dangerous crime boss (thanks to his bumbling associate), wheelman Beauregard “Bug” Montage plans an even more daring job to dig himself and his family out of the resultant mess that threatens their lives. It’s a thrilling high-stakes long-shot, featuring one of the most pulse-pounding chase sequences to be presented on screen or page. Racist Virginians, an absent criminal father as a role-model, a mother in need of care, and bad luck have conspired to lead Bug from the straight life he’s been pursuing. Cosby makes this trope fresh with the complex and compelling character of Bug at the center.
—Julie Bowers, Deschutes Public Library community librarian
