Children’s books
”On Account of the Gum,”
by Adam Rex
Gum-loving kids and problem solvers will adore veteran author Adam Rex’s witty and whimsical saga portraying the sometimes frustrating process of problem solving and overcoming sticky situations. Told in rhyme, each page of this picture book reveals a hapless child suffering through an increasingly complex and absurd series of solutions intended to remove the gum stuck in their hair. The hilariously dizzy mood is intensified by visually entertaining spreads. The illustrations are energetic, detailed and expressive and invite repeated views. This festive celebration of growth mindset is currently available as a Hoopla e-book via the Deschutes Public Library.
”Cardboard Box Engineering,” by Jonathan AdolphRobots, solar cookers, and flying pterodactyls, oh my! This DIY project book offers a fantastical array of upcycled projects for kids learning to think outside of the box. Clear step-by-step instructions and photographs expertly guide budding engineers and their adults through projects designed for science fairs, at-home learning, and peer-to-peer or classroom collaboration. Chapter one provides a foundational introduction to the science of engineering and an overview of different types of cardboard, cutting tools, adhesives, and schematics (plans, diagrams, and drawings). Try one of more than 20 projects related to robotics, audio and optical engineering, aeronautics and nautical engineering, mechanical engineering, harnessing energy, or game design. A solid offering for children in need of hands on projects during this period of distance learning.
This nonfiction book is currently available as a Hoopla eBook via Deschutes Public Library.
Teen books
”Punching the Air,”
by Ibi Zoboi and Yusef Salaam
Yusef Salaam pulls from his experience as part of the “Exonerated Five” and lends it to award-winning author Ibi Zoboi’s heartbreaking story of the price that comes with being in the wrong place at the wrong time in the wrong skin color. Amal Shahid, a gifted poet and artist of 16, finds himself in the unimaginable position of being convicted of a crime that he did not commit. Now Amal faces nothing but time.
Time to think about the injustices of a broken system. Time to think about how the color of his skin can define his future. Time to think about the power of words, and whether he will let them bind him or use them as a means to set himself free.
”Watch Over Me,”
by Nina LaCour
Mila is no stranger to ghosts. She is accustomed to running from the things that haunt her, which is how she found herself teaching on an isolated farm the moment she aged out of the foster care system. It is not long before Mila discovers that the types of ghosts that haunt her on the farm are not the kind she can run from. As Mia tries to find her place and lay to rest her past, she struggles with what is more difficult: the pain from remembering or the pain from letting go. Nina LaCour, author of “We Are Okay ” and “Hold Still’ ,” delivers a haunting tale of trauma, resiliency, and learning to rebuild from things that are not quite as broken as they seem.
Adult books
”The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water,” by Zen ChoHugo and Crawford Award winning sci-fi and fantasy author Zen Cho returns to the world of fantasy with a remarkable novella and a fantastic book title. Bandits, magic, secret wars, thieves, and closely guarded identities play out as a group of rogues adopt a mysterious female nun, Guet Imm. As the group travels across semi-mythical China to deliver possibly stolen goods you grow fond of the ragtag group of wuxia (martial artist heroes). Of course, not all is as it seems — the world is never a simple place and Cho grows the fantasy world with grace and precision. The setting bloomed in my mind and carried me away to another time and place. This quick read is sure to impress and delight any fantasy fan.
”All Adults Here,”
by Emma Straub
New York Times best-selling author Emma Straub is back with a popular family drama. This warm and enjoyable novel brings you inside the sometimes dysfunctional Strick family, on the verge of breakthroughs, emotional journeys and collapses. The mother and grandmother figure in the novel, Astrid Strick, loves her small town, knows everyone and everything going on, and loves spending time with her children. Unfortunately her rigid plans and know-it-all attitude have grown resentments within her family. In a town where everyone knows everyone is there room for secrets? The Strick family has them – and they play out in an interesting and heartwarming fashion. Will the granddaughter sent to live in the small town find her way? Will the eldest son ever make good and impress his mother? What about the daughter who has decided to have a baby on her own? Wrap yourself up in a warm blanket and get to know the secrets of the Stricks.
