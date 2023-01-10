Thick melted chocolate dripped over the edges of the chocolate cheesecake, which had rare bites of tiny chocolate chips and a chocolate crumble crust.
Grace Higgins, daughter of the founder of Little Slice of Heaven Cheesecakes, had asked me if I’d liked rich chocolate, to which my answer had been yes. The velvety layers of confectionary gloriousness in the triple chocolate cheesecake was a chocolate lover’s dream come true.
And it was all vegan and gluten-free.
The vegan and gluten-free cheesecake slices are impossible to tell apart from those made with regular flour, both visually and by taste, Higgins said. Given the similarities, the staff takes special care to label each slice.
Curious about the fruit-flavored varieties, I also ordered a slice of the gluten-free marbled raspberry cheesecake. The top of the cake was indeed beautifully marbled, a deep red color with swirling lines of pink.
The raspberry cheesecake was perfectly balanced between creamy and tart. And while some cheesecakes err on the heavy or bland, this one tasted both light and bright.
However, don’t mistake these heavenly slices as a treat that can be devoured in one sitting. Each slice is rich enough to be shared among two o three people with regular slices priced at $10, gluten-free slices at $12 and vegan slices at $13.
Little Slice of Heaven Cheesecakes is a family-owned business that opened in December at The Podski food cart lot. It operates out of a tiny building with faux blue doors, a white and black striped awning and the word “cheesecake” illuminated letters on top.
The cheesecake recipe at the heart of the business was passed down by the founder’s mom, who used it to create over 100 flavors. Each week, approximately 10 flavors are available.
Whole cheesecakes may also be purchased for $70 each, or $80 if you’d like each slice to be a different flavor, some of which include toasted coconut, peanut butter cup, salted caramel and white chocolate raspberry.
Details
Location: The Podski food cart lot, 536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
