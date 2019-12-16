Rebelution is coming back to Bend.
The California reggae quartet will headline Les Schwab Amphitheater on Aug. 30 alongside fellow reggae revivalists Steel Pulse, The Green, Keznamdi and DJ Mackle.
Rebelution, which formed in the early 2000s in Isla Vista, California, has been a frequent Bend visitor in recent years, playing Les Schwab last June and the Athletic Club of Bend in 2018. Its most recent album, “Free Rein,” was released in 2018.
Tickets cost $37.50 plus fees in advance or $40 plus fees at the gate, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at bendconcerts.com/event-detail/rebelution2020. A local presale will start at 10 a.m. Thursday at the same link (use password “local”). A limited number of tickets with reduced service fees also will be available at Grafletics in the Old Mill District. Visit bendconcerts.com for more information.
