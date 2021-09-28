If you live pretty much anywhere in the Northwest — and especially in Central Oregon — chances are you’ll have a chance to see Eric Leadbetter play music in the not-too-distant future.
If you do, you might catch one of his many solo gigs, which tend to feature his quieter singer-songwriter tunes. Or you might stumble upon the Leadbetter Duo, featuring Eric and a rotating cast of his musician buddies. If it’s late-night at a bar or a festival stage, you might just get the Leadbetter Band, a classic rock ‘n’ roll power trio with a set lineup of bassist Patrick Pearsall and drummer Dylan Bernal backing Leadbetter on guitar and lead vocals.
No matter what incarnation of the Leadbetter music experience you catch, however, you won’t see the whole team that has made Eric Leadbetter one of the busiest musicians in Bend.
“Everything I’m doing is really self-promoted, self-booked and self-managed, but I have an amazing group of people around me,” he said last week. “I’ve got a guy who keeps my website (ericleadbettermusic.com) working for me. He’s a godsend. And then I have a little family down in Ashland who helps me with all my merch and stickers and stuff like that, and a really amazing graphics person who does a lot of my flyers.
“In a lot of ways, all those people are the unsung rockers in the group because they’re helping to get the music out there in ways I couldn't do alone,” Leadbetter continued. “It has to keep evolving and staying fresh, and they’re a part of all of it.”
That’s no doubt true. But it’s also true that all those things — the website, stickers, gig flyers and so on — wouldn’t exist without the centerpiece of Leadbetter’s music, a good-times mix of bluesy boogie, hard rock and soulful jams that draw heavily from the sounds of the ‘60s and ‘70s. It’s a sound on full display throughout Leadbetter Band’s new album, “Howl,” which they’ll celebrate Friday night at Volcanic Theatre Pub (see "If you go").
“Howl” is the Leadbetter Band’s second album, and it follows a self-titled effort in 2019. The band formed in 2017 following the dissolution of Leadbetter’s previous group Jive Coulis, which started in Colorado, then relocated to Southern Oregon and built a sizable following throughout the region over a decade or so. When Leadbetter moved to Central Oregon in 2016, he decided the timing was right to rebrand his music and start fresh under his own name.
“Somebody told me, ‘Why don’t you just call it what it is?’” Leadbetter said. “It was my original music. I was the one producing it, managing the band and bankrolling it, usually. And it’s a cool last name! A lot of people don’t believe it’s my real name. They think it’s a stage name, but it’s not.”
Leadbetter also went to work getting gigs, and he hasn’t looked back. Early in his Central Oregon tenure, he opened for British blues legend John Mayall at the Tower Theatre. More recently, his band opened for Texas blues-rock giants ZZ Top at the Britt Festival in Jacksonville. In a typical month, Leadbetter plays at least 20 shows. In October alone, he is gearing up for at least 25 gigs, he said. (Case in point: Leadbetter Band also plays Saturday at Fall Festival. Their hourlong set begins at 5:30 p.m.)
“I’m really grateful to be able to make a living playing music,” said Leadbetter, who also teaches guitar lessons. “My whole theory is to just keep doing it and keep it consistently high-quality and things will work out.”
Leadbetter has written between 250 and 300 songs, he said, and the 11 on “Howl” reflect his eclectic taste in rock music. In a half-hour conversation, he cites Jimi Hendrix and Government Mule as major influences, and he namechecks Santana, the Grateful Dead, Black Sabbath and Otis Redding as favorites. As a teen, he dug into the bluesmen who influenced Hendrix, such as Albert King and Robert Johnson, racking up late fees at the local library because he kept their CDs past their due dates. His band played a Nirvana song in a school talent show; these days, he’s flattered by occasional comparisons of his vocals to Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell.
Similarly, “Howl” packs in a wide range of sounds: memorable melodies and heavenly harmonies, grunge-y guitar riffs and scorching solos, proggy passages, psychedelic pop and even flashes of twang. Add it all up and you’ve got … well, you’ve got Eric Leadbetter and the Leadbetter Band.
“I’m not trying to sound like anyone, but there’s a lifetime of loving music coming through me into these songs,” he said. “I’m just me and I’m a melting pot.”
