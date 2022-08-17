Children’s books
“Stick and Stone Explore and More,” by Beth Ferry, Illustrated by Kristen CellaFans of both graphic novels and Beth Ferry’s Stick and Stone picture book will be excited for her new easy reader graphic novel. Stick and Stone have many adventures this summer exploring with nature girl and new critters. An A-Z list of fun things to look for this summer while you explore the outdoors is also included. A great first series for those just starting out in their graphic novel journey. Ferry also has a new graphic novel series starting up titled “Crab & Snail: The Invisible Whale.” For ages 6 and up.
“Growing Pangs,” by Kathryn Ormsbee, Illustrated by Molly Brooks
As a homeschooled kid, Katie realizes that she may not fit in like other kids, but it doesn’t seem to bother her best friend. Katie is excited for summer camp with her best friend, but things with her bestie don’t seem to be going well. When the worry starts setting in for Katie, she must learn what it is and why she has to tap things a certain number of times before she stops worrying. An irresistible story of navigating friendships, anxiety and starting middle school. For ages 10 and up.
Teen books
“Edgewood,”
by Kristen Ciccarelli
Fans of Marissa Meyer’s “Gilded” or David Elliot’s “The Seventh Raven” will enjoy Ciccarelli’s recently published, angst-filled romance. Nineteen-year-old Emeline returns home to confront superstition and the Wood King when her grandfather goes missing and fantastical elements begin to bleed into her mundane reality in Montreal. Emeline enters the haunting forest of Edgewood and embarks upon a quest to rescue her “Pa” with the aid of diverse, supporting characters and Wood King’s dark and brooding tithe collector. Lyrical text weaves together a storyline filled with dangerous magic, beloved tropes, subplots and a bit of spice. Recommended for older teens and new adults.
“An Arrow to the Moon,”
by Emily X. R. Pan
Pan expertly weaves together threads of Chinese folklore and Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet into an updated tale of two star-crossed lovers whose families are engaged in a bitter conflict. Opposites Hunter and Luna were born on the eve a falling star and grew up disliking each other. Years pass, and the teens find themselves increasingly drawn to one another during their senior year of high school; despite the fact, each meeting gives rise to unexplainable phenomena and parental angst. Things quickly spiral out of control as dark histories and family secrets become known — leaving the teens with little to fall back on but their love for one another. A complex, bittersweet and culturally diverse novel told from multiple perspectives. Not to be missed.
Adult books
“Wild Prey,”
by Brian Klingborg
Inspector Lu Fei is a police officer in a small provincial village in China and is something of a rising star after stopping a serial killer in book one of this new series by Brian Klingborg. Inspector Lu Fei is a classic police detective — hard-nosed, doesn’t stop when his commanding officer says to, and gets to the truth without regards to personal cost. When Lu Fei is called on to help a young girl find her missing sister, he gets more than he bargained for — mystery, action, under cover trips to Myanmar to an illegal tiger and endangered animal breeding facility, illegal wild meat sales and much more. He’s easy to like, and the 291-page novel breezes by. Klingborg has spent many years in China and studied anthropology, which allows him to bring real details of life and the political system in China into play. You’ll be intrigued by the story as well as what you’ll learn about life on the other side of the world.
“Sheets,”
by Brenna Thummler
In person, ghost costumes never look right. The old custom of a sheet or pillowcase with eyeholes never looks like an actual ghost, often ending up too creepy or sinister. However, when illustrated, the sheet ghost turns into something special as seen in Brenna Thummler’s hit graphic novel, “Sheets.” Marjorie lives above the laundromat her mom and dad used to run and own together. Now, she’s on her own running the laundromat herself while her dad suffers in silent depression upstairs. Marjorie is suffering, too, but trying to hold it together and stave off a posh man who is sure that their laundromat will be the perfect yoga studio and resort if they would just hand it over to him. The silliness and seriousness of this tale mix with amazing and beautiful two-page illustrations. You’ll be draw you into a world of changing seasons, loss and cute-as-a-button ghosts who are really here just to help, not to mess everything up. You can find “Sheets” in all formats at the library including instantly available on Hoopla. (Hint: Press F11 if you are reading on a laptop to go full screen). Like “Sheets”? Try “Delicates” next!
