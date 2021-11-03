Kids books
”Time for Bed, Old House,” by Janet Costa Bates and illustrated by AG Ford
A young boy, Isaac, is anxious about staying away from home for the first time, though he’ll be with his grandfather. Grandpop helps him get comfortable with the night noises through the gentle actions of putting the house to bed. Isaac reads the pictures of his bedtime story to Grandpop, putting him to sleep, and slowly becomes comfortable with the old home and its noises. The soft watercolor illustrations make for a comforting backdrop, and provide surprisingly detailed and emotional faces. This gentle bedtime story is great for ages 3-7.
”A Voice for the Everglades: Marjory Stoneman Douglas,” by Vicki Conrad, illustrated by Ibon Adarne and Rachel Yew
Vibrant illustrations accompany this introduction to Marjory Stoneman Douglas and the creation of Everglades National Park. The book emphasizes the interconnectedness of the Everglades habitat, Douglas’ role in first lobbying for a national park, and her later activities supporting conservation of the entire ecosystem. While the Everglades are a far cry from our High Desert, this book will help engender interest and curiosity in our younger students. The animal pictures are a delight, and simple factoids enhance the narrative. Great for elementary-age students.
Teen books
”For All Time,” by Shanna Miles
Tamar and Fayard have a love that will last a lifetime. And already has, many times. These soulmates have been destined to find each other in the many different lives that they have led. But in each life they can only remember brief flashes of time, each with a deep and intertwined love story that seemingly has no ending. What has happened to them in their past lives, and what does that mean for the one they are currently living? Will they have time to figure it out? Mysterious romance meets time travel paradox in this uniquely woven debut novel about love, loss and the ultimate sacrifice.
”They’ll Never Catch Us,” by Jessica Goodman
Sisters Stella and Ellie Steckler have very little in common, besides a love for running. That is until new girl Mila Keene shows up. Mila connects quickly with Ellie, who has been struggling to find a confidant since her best friend moved away last summer, leaving her to carry the burden of secrets too heavy to bear alone. The friendship with Mila is slower growing for Stella, who refuses to be distracted by anything that will break her focus on being the best cross-country runner. The moment Stella starts to let Mila in, however, everything starts to go off track. When Mila goes missing, fingers are pointed at the Steckler sisters, and this new problem is looking like one they won’t be able to outrun.
Adult books
”Eight Perfect Hours,” by Lia Louis
Do you believe in fate? Noelle Butterby is on her way home from a college reunion when a blizzard closes off all the roads around her. With no working phone, she’s stranded in her car until Sam Attwood appears, also trapped in his car nearby. The two strangers talk through the cold, dark night — turning what could have been a disastrous evening into a joyful experience. In the morning, they go their separate ways. But as they continue to bump into each other around town, maybe it’s more than just a simple connection? Both are involved with family, relationship issues, and other struggles. The last thing they’re looking for is love… or is it? Readers will enjoy how one snow storm can forecast a friendship full of mysterious connections including a missing camera and a heather key chain. Serendipity? A wonderful romantic read, and perfect for a winter night.
”On Animals,” by Susan Orlean
What would you do if you saw someone walking a pet rabbit through New York City? Or have you thought about owning a goat? Orlean’s collection of essays is filled with a lifetime of animal love. From a lion showing up at her apartment to problematic pigeons, each story is a true adventure. But why animals? Orlean has been curious about how humans live with animals since she was a child. “They keep me company, they amuse me and they’re nice to look at,” says the best-selling author. Readers will appreciate the familiar pet stories like owning a first dog or unusual tales about pet tigers wandering around Jackson, New Jersey. And don’t forget about the actor animals. Her lifetime of animal research and observations are amazing. Explore the outside and pause to look at the animal expressions around you. What do you see? Orlean’s unique collection of stories are beautifully written and filled with interesting facts and feelings about domestic and wild animals.
