Children’s books
“Sun and Moon Have a Tea Party,” by Yumi Heo and Naoko Stoop
This adorable picture book by prolific artists Yumi Heo and Naoko Stoop is all about being able to see the world from another’s perspective. Sun and Moon are having a tea party and begin bickering about what people do on Earth, because of course Sun only sees what happens during the day and Moon only sees the world at night. Along comes Cloud to settle the argument, explaining that they are both right. Sun and Moon each stay up past their respective bedtimes to see what their friend sees. Children will relate to the situation these friends find themselves in, and will also delight in the dreamy woodgrain artwork. “Sun and Moon Have a Tea Party” is the last picture book by the late Yumi Heo.
“Doodleville” is a wonderful celebration of creativity, self-worth and friendship. In this graphic novel, Drew lives with her parents above the diner they own and spends most of her time creating doodles. But her doodles are not ordinary doodles; they come to life and create quite a bit of mischief, especially when they tag along with Drew and her art club to the Art Institute of Chicago. To try and control her doodles, Drew creates a leviathan creature that begins to mirror her anxiety and fear. Drew’s friends must band together to help Drew embrace her emotions and defeat the leviathan. This graphic novel will appeal to fans of graphic novels but also readers looking for stories about finding your voice.
Teen books
“King and the Dragonflies,” by Kacen Callender
Three months ago Khalid Jones suddenly died from an unexplained medical cause and now his younger brother King continues to see Khalid in his dreams and believes that he has come back as a dragonfly. Every day after school, King walks to the bayou behind his house to watch the dragonflies, to feel closer to his brother. One day he meets his estranged friend Sandy there, and when Sandy goes missing that night, King doesn’t know whether or not to reveal information Sandy has revealed to him. Kacen Callender does a masterful job portraying the grief and guilt of a young boy as he maneuvers through his own and his family’s emotions. King and the Dragonflies is a beautiful story of loss, identity, friendship and the importance of family.
“Light It Up,” by Kekla Magoon
Kekla Magoon is one of my favorite authors, and in her latest, “Light It Up,” she continues to demonstrate her masterful skills. “Light It Up” is a companion book to Magoon’s 2014 novel “How It Went Down.” However you do not have to have read it to understand and appreciate “Light It Up.” Shae is a black girl killed by a white police officer while returning home from school. The story is told from multiple perspectives in the wake of Shae’s death, including her friends and family, the daughter of the officer that killed Shae, the black PR officer for the police department, the sole witness to Shae’s death and other community members. “Light It Up” is a gut-wrenching and unapologetic narrative that is well worth the time for any reader.
Adult books
“Fast Girls: A Novel of the 1936 Women’s Olympic Team,” by Elise Hooper
Follow the journey of athletes Betty Robinson, who miraculously competed after a near-death accident; Louise Stokes, one of the first Black Americans to attend the Olympics; and Helen Stephens, who never lost and endured a physical to confirm her gender. Their journeys culminate with track and field at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. They fight sexism, racism, poverty and a constant threat to their sport, each meeting adversity in full stride. Switching between each woman’s perspective and news articles, Hooper effortlessly highlights the past while shedding light on our present.
by Marcelo Hernandez Castillo
Castillo’s memoir provides a lens into the often overlooked experience of immigrants, migrant workers and their families. As undocumented citizens, Castillo’s family lives with the unknown every day, under the threat of deportation and without power, all while simply attempting to live life fully. Castillo’s voice is beautifully eloquent, casting images effortlessly, drawing out sensations, all woven into personal narrative. Hot topics such as ICE, Dreamers and DACA, assimilation, undocumented immigrants and migrant workers are removed from harmful stereotypes, as Castillo’s story humanizes a collective narrative, allowing readers to relate and empathize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.