Children’s books
“I Can Make This Promise,” by Christine Day
For the second year, Deschutes Public Library is adding a youth title to the A Novel Idea … Read Together celebration. You’ll be glad you joined your neighbors to read this moving, award-winning chapter book. Be sure to mark your calendar for Christine Day’s free author presentation the first weekend in May.
Edie believes all knowledge about her Native American family and heritage was lost when her mother was adopted into a white family. The discovery of a box of old photographs in which she can see echoes of her own face, along with lovingly written letters, sets Edie on track to solve the mystery of her own identity. Recommended for ages 8 and up.
“Pony,” by R. J. Palacio
After three men arrive in the night to take away his Pa, young Silas sets off to rescue him, accompanied by a mysterious bald-faced pony and his life-long companion, Mittenwool, who is a ghost. The resulting adventure is thrilling, heartrending, and ultimately deeply satisfying. The wise, brave, and haunted Silas has stayed with me, as the most affecting characters do. While middle grade readers will love this compelling and beautiful book, teens and adults will, too. The audio version would make a great family listen. Recommended for ages 10 and up.
Teen books
“Dragonfly Girl,” by Marti Leimbach
Kira’s scientific passion and brilliance has garnered her a position in the lab of a celebrated scientist even before she’s finished high school. She badly needs this position in order to pay for her mother’s cancer care, so she works hard and conscientiously. One night in the lab, Kira revives a rat that has died in her care. Has Kira found a cure for death? Powerful, ruthless forces are determined to find out. Soon she is swept up in a thrill-ride of international intrigue that will leave readers breathless. Recommended for ages 14 and up.
“Nubia: Real One,”
by L.L. McKinney, illustrated by Robin Smith
Ever since her powers were revealed when she was 3 (after she uprooted a tree to rescue a neighbor’s cat) Nubia has known that people don’t necessarily treat you as a hero when you’re Black. Her moms want her to be cautious and keep her powers a secret. She tries, but when her friends are mistreated, she knows she has to stand up for what’s right. This DC Comics graphic novel combines an engaging coming of age story with the fight for social justice and the fast-paced adventure of a superhero. Recommended for ages 13 and up.
Adult books
“Something New Under the Sun,” by Alexandra Kleeman
Patrick goes to Hollywood intending to oversee the film adaptation of his novel. Instead, he finds himself with the most unenviable production assistant duties, frequently tasked with driving the film’s lead, the mercurial Cassidy, whose childhood Kid Detective role has left her with a devoted cult following. While Patrick strives to salvage his career with an eye to reuniting with his commune-dwelling wife and daughter, young Californians begin to display symptoms of a peculiar dementia. Cassidy and Patrick suspect a connection to the product WAT-R, which has replaced water in California after years of drought. Their investigation is a tragicomic and compelling adventure set against a backdrop of climate and capitalist catastrophe.
“How Lucky,” by Will Leitch
Lucky Daniel has a job online chatting with disgruntled airline customers, a couple of wonderful friends, and football tailgating Saturdays that delight him. He has a positive attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a degenerative muscular disease that confines him to a wheelchair and has taken his ability to speak. When Daniel realizes he may have witnessed a kidnapping outside his front door, he has considerable barriers to communicating his suspicions and being believed, even as the kidnapper hones in on him as the likely witness. Daniel is a delightful narrator and an unlikely action hero.
