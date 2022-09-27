After hosting an all-time-high 51 concerts over the past four months, Hayden Homes Amphitheater’s summer concert series will come to an end Sunday night with a show by Australian electro-pop act RÜFÜS DU SOL, which is, in fact, a trio of musicians and not just one dude with a man-bun wearing loose-fitting clothes. (It sounds like that dude, doesn’t it?)
If you aren’t familiar with RÜFÜS DU SOL, you may be soon. The band already conquered its home country, topping Australian charts, playing big Australian festivals and winning a bunch of Australian music awards. Now they’re turning their attention to America, where they’re playing places like Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado in addition to the HayHo in Bend.
The band’s most recent album, "Surrender," blends house music, vocal hooks and melancholy vibes into a sound that is, the English publication NME wrote, “made for a huge, outdoor stage under the fireworks, lasers and miles of starry sky in every direction.” Also, the album’s first single, “Alive,” won Best Dance/Electronic Recording at this year’s Grammy Awards.
RÜFÜS DU SOL, with Paraleven: $39.50, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, doors open 5:30 p.m., Hayden Homes Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend, bendconcerts.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
