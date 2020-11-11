Who: Longtime Bend resident and zine-maker Heather Kennedy has taken to photographing lost or discarded masks she encounters in public, sharing them on social media with the hashtag #masksinthewild. GO! talked to Kennedy about the project and her thoughts on masks — in the wild and otherwise.
Q: What led you to begin photographing masks? Was there a specific mask you discovered that made you want to start documenting them?
A: My brother-in-law lives near Yellowstone National Park and he shared a picture of all the masks on the cliff over the guardrail at Artist Point. Those masks are incredibly difficult if not impossible to retrieve because of the terrain.
Q: Assuming you cover the same ground on your adventures, do masks stick around a while, or do they appear to be getting cleaned up?
A: Yes, they stick around! I've seen the same masks for weeks. Before the pandemic, I would pick up litter sometimes but because of the virus, I leave masks where they lay.
Q: Do you feel like masks are overrepresented among the types of litter you see — in other words, does the number of masks seem higher than you'd expect, or about right?
A: Personally I think we should expect to see ZERO masks on the ground, it is our obligation to protect the land and our wildlife. We can do better. I see gloves and a lot of disinfectant wipes in the streets too.
Q: Why do you think people litter masks?
A: It's not intentional. People leave them hanging on their ear and they blow off in the wind, or they fall out of their laps when they get out of the car, things like that. People just can't seem to hang on to their masks. Which is weird to me because I haven't lost a mask since this whole thing started.
Q: Do you have any favorite masks you've photographed?
A: I saw one with unicorns on it the other day in the St. Charles parking lot.
Q: Do you have any plans to make a zine about the photo project, or do something otherwise creative with your photos?
A: Not really. Someone already created the hashtag #masksinthewild, so I've been using that. I just want to draw attention to the issue.
Q: Any personal thoughts or complaints about masks, or other people's relationship to masks, you'd care to air?
A: I don't want to complain or finger-point or shame people. What works for me is this: I have acquired about eight or nine good-fitting fabric masks, so I can use a clean one every day. I keep one extra stashed in the car and one at work. I wash them all with my laundry on the weekend, and this routine helps me. We're all just trying to survive, and some of us are more privileged than others when it comes to laundry access, etc., but we can't continue our throw-away culture or this planet will not sustain us.
