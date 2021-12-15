Who: Santa Claus will be visiting with the pubic from the Tower Theatre early next week, according to Ray Solley, executive director of the Tower Theatre Foundation, who received word from an advance team of elves that Santa will appear on the Tower marquee during the early evening Monday through Wednesday. He'll be greeting families, telling a story, even singing a song. Look for Claus on the hour and half-hour for about 10 minutes from 4 to 5:30 p.m. each day.
Q: Santa, thank you for doing this. I hope you don't have to circle downtown very often to find a parking place for the sleigh. Why are you spending the last precious days before Christmas in Bend? Surely, it's too soon for you to go on vacation.
A: Well, I’m sure you’ve heard the saying that a small team committed to a big Clause … um, cause … can accomplish anything. The elves — the best “small team” ever — have pretty much everything under control at this point. I think Central Oregon is one of the coolest places on the planet, but I can only spend a few hours there once a year. So, I figured, why not squeeze in a couple of days in Bend before the sleigh hits the skies?
I appreciate the parking tip. But the flat roof of the Tower is perfect for Rudolph and the deer to practice take-off and landings. Plus, if all else fails, I’ve got the parking app for Mirror Pond.
Q: What do you have planned for your Tower Theatre visit?
A: I want to soak up the sights and sounds around Central Oregon during the day. Then, just as the sun sets, I’ll get out on the Tower marquee a couple of times each evening to say “Hi,” share a few “Ho Ho Ho’s,” and check on a couple of the good and bad boys and girls. If they give me a spotlight, I may even tell a story or sing a Christmas carol. You can send me your photos and wish lists anytime at #towersanta.
Q: Have Bendites been good this year?
A: They’ve been really good at finding ways to keep motivated and healthy. But they still need to be a bit more patient with one another.
Q: Could you settle the matter once and for all: Is "Die Hard" a Christmas film?
A: What kind of trick question is that?! Sure, it happens on Christmas Eve and John McClane’s wife is named “Holly.” Yet the whole thing could take place on any holiday, or any Tuesday for that matter. It’s way outside Santa’s authority to judge movie plots. I’ll stick to deciding if kids are good or bad. But I do have a soft spot for “A SpongeBob Christmas.”
Q: How have you survived the quarantines and pandemic?
A: I gained another 20 pounds and sanitized the North Pole offices more times than I can count. Plus, our new “pandemic puppy” makes me and the Mrs. Claus chuckle a lot.
Q: What do you know for sure?
A: Good question! You’ve been doing this for several decades, right? I know for sure that I’ll be back in Bend again, and again, and again, and again.
