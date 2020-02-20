Who: Pianist Sunny Wang, a 16-year-old sophomore at Camas High School in Washington, will serve as guest soloist on Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Concerto for Piano No. 4 in G Minor during this weekend’s Winter Concert by the Central Oregon Symphony. Wang is one of two winners of the 2019 Central Oregon Symphony Association Young Artist Competition: The other, violinist Nicolas Oncken, will perform Max Bruch’s Concerto for Violin No. 1 in G Minor. The concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Monday, 2 p.m. Sunday at Bend High School, 230 NE Sixth St. Admission is free, but a ticket is required; complimentary tickets available at will-call starting one hour before the concert, as well as bookstores and other shops (visit cosymphony.com for a full list).
The community orchestra will also hold its free, annual Virginia Riggs Children’s Concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, also at Bend High. The approximately 40-minute concert is geared toward the young and the young at heart. No ticket is required.
Q: How did you get started playing the piano?
A: My parents bought me a piano at age 5, and I first started playing for fun. Eventually I just really loved it, and so that’s why I kept going for 11 more years.
Q: Did you start with lessons, or just play on your own?
A: I guess at first it was just on my own, and then once I found that I liked it, I started taking lessons.
Q: And you also play tennis, right? Do you play competitively, or just for fun?
A: I used to compete in tournaments and stuff. Now I just play in varsity at school.
Q: Does one discipline inform the other? Like, does tennis help with your eye-hand coordination when you play the piano?
A: Yeah, I think it might. More of it is just the work ethic, like, basically because I can spend a lot of time doing one thing, I can get used to, like, doing that in several different fields.
Q: What do you like about playing the piano?
A: I love the freedom of expression in it, and I love how there’s such a wide variety of pieces to pick from?
Q: Do you ever play jazz?
A: I play in my school’s jazz band. I’ve been playing for about three years. I’m not very good, but I think it’s fun. I like to play with different styles.
Q: Can you tell me about the piece you’re playing with the orchestra?
A: It’s Rachmaninoff’s Fourth Concerto. It’s less played compared to the other three because it’s not very well known. I really like it because it shows off a lot of different colors. I especially love the middle section; it’s very lyrical.
Q: What are your future goals with the piano? Do you hope to play professionally?
A: I’m not too sure about that yet because I don’t have a specific plan made out for college, but I’m planning on minoring in music if I get the opportunity to.
Q: What advice do you give other young musicians?
A: I think, mostly, just spend a lot of time at it. If you find the piano to be interesting, then you should naturally spend a lot of time on it. If you’re not as dedicated, then it’s a lot harder to be successful.
Q: Were you always good about practice?
A: Since I’ve started playing competitively and stuff, I would stick to at least an hour a day, for a couple of years.
Q: What are some of your other hobbies?
A: During school I do some research projects and some computer science things. I also compete in math competitions. That’s something I’ve been doing since I was really little. I also like origami and Rubik’s Cubes.
