Who: Susan Luckey Higdon is a Bend artist known for pastel paintings of serene nature scenes and wildlife such as birds and fish. She’s also a longstanding member of the artist collective Tumalo Art Co., which will host a group show by its members devoted to the theme of “Joy” during the month of February. It opens with a First Friday Gallery Walk reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Contact: tumaloartco.com.
Q: Tumalo Art Co. did this show last year, too, right?
A: We’ve done it for three (previous) years. So this is the fourth year. Last year (JOY Project) was not as big, and this year, I don’t think they’re making as big a deal of it. But we decided we needed to do a big group show — and it is still going, you’ll see some of the (JOY) flags around the Old Mill, and there are some billboards.
Q: When (JOY Project) started, it was citywide?
A: Right, and nobody was taking credit for it. The cool thing about it is no one was taking credit for it in any way. But people at the Old Mill, and I think people downtown, everybody just did it, and they obviously spent some money on it to do all these cool things, billboards and stuff, just to lift people’s spirits this time of year, which is kind of dreary.
Q: Yeah, this weather just makes you want to go to sleep.
A: I know, you don’t want to do anything. … I’m pretty sure it was Shelli Walters, one of our artists, who came up with the idea — she’s both a graphic artist and a wonderful artist — of putting chicken wire across the front. We get the orange Tyvek, and put a pen out there (and ask), “What brings you joy?” And the response from people is people just like it. They just come up and write it, and then they put it on the chicken wire, like in the picture I sent. Pretty soon it’s all full.
Q: Are you guys putting that up again?
A: Yeah, we found the chicken wire last night. We’ll put that up at the beginning of February and have it up for the month, and just invite people. And they don’t have to come in the gallery or anything. … Our artists are just (exploring) their expression of joy, what brings them joy. Whatever we do, it should be something that brings us joy. So it can be pretty much anything that the artists wants.
Q: But they’ll create new works for the show?
A: Yeah, most of them are new works. So it’s just a little group show, just a feel-good thing. And I think the brightness and the tags, people walking by get some interest in it.
Q: What kinds of things do people write down?
A: Most of them are pretty cute. I did find some that were not appropriate, like “Satan brings me joy.” … OK, if you want to write that, I’ll just kind of tuck it underneath.
Q: You didn’t censor them at all?
A: Mmm. No. But for the most part, they’re just cool stuff. People are overall very genuine. I did bring the pens back in when we’d close. I just feel like anything we can do in February that is colorful is good.
