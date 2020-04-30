Who: Drag performer Deb Auchery, formerly known as Madame Richard Tucker, is the creator of the Cult of Tuck, a drag collective that sprang from Bend Burlesque. Due to COVID-19, the collective, which will turn 2 in August, has not been able to bring more shows such as the country-flavored “Tuck Dynasty” or holiday extravaganza such as “12 Days of Tuckmas” to life. But that hasn’t stopped Auchery from live performance altogether. Catch Auchery live at 7 p.m. Fridays on Facebook Live at facebook.com/alextsupertramp. Auchery is also planning some live videos on Instagram (@miss.deb.auchery).
Q: How did you get started with drag performance?
A: I worked with Bend Burlesque Co. for a while, but I wasn’t doing it in drag yet. And then about a year, a year and a half into that, or two years, I decided I wanted to start doing it in drag. I had always wanted to do drag, and they didn’t have anyone performing from in town in drag, and I already had a platform to perform, and so I approached them, and they were all for it. They were excited about it.
Q: How did you go about starting? Did you watch YouTube videos in order to learn how to do makeup?
A: I have what is called a drag mother — so someone who helps put you in drag. That happened once, and then she wound up moving to Portland. So then, yeah, I kind of just learned on my own, by watching YouTube videos and tutorials and just kind of figuring out what works, and what products work, what shades work, and going from there.
Q: How did your family react when you started doing drag? Were they supportive?
A: I was pleasantly surprised. They didn’t know anything about it, so they had a lot of questions. But they’ve been supportive the entire time. Surprised isn’t the right word. I was very happy with the response, and how supportive they were. That’s really cool.
Q: You have a show that you’re doing on Friday about self-care during quarantine? Can you tell me about that?
A: Yeah. So I’ve been doing them every Friday. We’re calling them “Deb’s Downstairs Display,” because they’re happening in my basement. So that’s going to be “Care During Quarantine.” I’m always active in talking to my followers about what everyone’s doing to cope, what healthy ways they got going on. I’m also interested in the not-healthy ways.
Q: (Laughs)
A: Just seeing what everyone’s been up to, seeing what they’re doing. Also giving them little tips and tricks about what’s been helping keep me sane and active and productive.
Q: Can you give us a preview of some of the things that you’re doing to stay productive and healthy and active?
A: (I’m a) bartender, so I’m out of work right now, like a lot of people. And so you start going a little stir crazy. Just little things I try to do, like throw on a nice outfit for a day. Take yourself on a walk — go out looking good on a walk. Do it for yourself. If you’re sitting around the house bored, put on a nice lipstick. Do little things in your day that spark that joy. Try to Marie Kondo your life. And that’s kind of the basis of why I’ve been doing these shows. It’s something that I really love doing, and I wind up putting a lot of time into it throughout the week. It’s a creative passion of mine, so it gives me something to do. And it also gives my followers and other people something to follow and look forward to every week, and bring that little moment of escaping the fact that we don’t have shows to go to and do things like that, and bring that little bit of joy, Marie Kondo, into other people’s lives.
Q: Nice. We were curious, like if you run out of makeup, are there household products or anything you sub in, that works in a pinch?
A: Oh my gosh. If you run out of makeup. I don’t want to fathom that.
Q: Or any makeup secrets to your look that you can give away?
A: My secret to what I do when I’m in drag is I shave off my eyebrows.
Q: A-ha.
A: I actually did that before this social-distancing thing happened, just because I was so tired of covering them up all the time. Now that I’m not going anywhere or seeing anyone, it’s perfect, so that no one has to see the eyebrows, but every time I put on my makeup, it’s like a half an hour less amount of time so I don’t have to cover up my eyebrows.
Q: You originally were going by Richard Tucker. How come you changed your name?
A: I was feeling like I was needing a rebranding and a rebirth. I had so much fun the first two years of doing drag with Madame Richard Tucker, but she was starting to feel like a one-trick pony, getting a little stale, so I decided that I was going to start focusing on different outlets that I do my art. For me, drag’s really neat because it’s one medium that you can express so many other mediums of art through. One is the painting aspect of doing your face. There’s the writing of comedy aspects. There’s the hosting of the shows. There’s the lip sync. There are a bunch of things you can be doing a drag. … So I was thinking it would be a great time to rebrand, regroup and refocus my artistry, and so far it’s been an absolute blast, and I am really happy with the full transition period.
—David Jasper, The Bulletin
