Who: Portland-based drag performer Clare Apparently will serve as host at the Portland Drag Queen Brunch on Sunday at The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., in Bend. After almost two years of weekend drag brunches boasting a 95% sold-out rate at Night Light Lounge in Portland, the show has been hitting the road, with recent sold-out performances in Astoria and Olympia, Washington. Doors open at 10 a.m., with the 90-minute, 21-and-over show starting at 11. Tickets are $20, available in advance at thecapitolbend.com.
Q: Can you tell me what the brunch entails, and how it differs from an evening drag show?
A: We usually bring three of our performers from Portland, and pair up with a local performer wherever we’re at for a total of a four-person cast. The restaurant cooks the meal, people come in, they get their drinks, coffee, meal, and then the show starts, and we perform on the floor. A lot of times if you’re at an evening show, like a theater or a bar, there would be some sort of stage and audience separation. (With brunch) everyone’s sitting at the tables, the booths, however the restaurant normally serves their brunch, and we just perform on the floor, weaving in and out of the tables, whatever we need to do.
Q: So it’s a little more interactive?
A: Yeah, definitely. The performers can get right up there — as long everyone’s consenting and having fun — dancing up on people, or near people, that sort of thing.
Q: How did you get into drag and performing?
A: It was kind of an accident. I was going to this monthly show that one of my housemates at the time was producing, and so I would go to the show and watch that. It was, like, dance night with drag. Pretty soon it just became those were who my friends were, the people that went to that show. I’d started making these papier-mâché frog hands, and so I decided one day, I’m going to perform as a drag frog at your show (laughs). It turns out I liked it a lot, so I kept doing that show, just that once-a-month that my housemate was doing, for the first six months. And then I started branching out, meeting more people, doing different types of performance and shows.
Q: How would you describe your persona?
A: Irreverent and campy. I like being a clown. I like being silly, just finding the joy in things. I like to think about childhood references and nostalgia. When you’re a kid, that concept of who you were before society put all its expectations and shame and guilt on you. I think that fits in with drag really well. At the end of the day, we are dancing around and pretending to sing other people’s songs, which is very like, I always think of being 4 years old, dancing around in my living room doing that thing. I think that’s a memory most people have in some shape or form, of just really feeling their favorite song when they’re a kid, and having no shame and bouncing around and being a little diva. We get shamed out of the sort of performative, you know, being a ham, or asking for that kind of attention get shamed out of most of us. So drag to me is about bringing that back and just having run and wearing what I want and singing how I want and not being ashamed and worrying that I’m good enough or whatever.
Q: If this is someone’s first time going to a drag brunch or show, anything they should know going in?
A: Hmm. I think just come in with an open mind, ready to have fun, ready to be silly and sing along and cheer, just really let loose and have a good time. It’s really a kind of escape from your other responsibilities and just have good food, have a cocktail or your coffee and watch a good show. You know, just lose yourself for an hour and a half.
—David Jasper, The Bulletin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.